Arsenal, Liverpool ‘focus’ on £35m Man Utd target who is ‘expected’ to finalise 2024 transfer

According to reports, Arsenal and Liverpool are in the race to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong had a spell at Manchester City in the youth ranks but he did not make a single senior appearance for the Premier League champions before joining Celtic in 2019.

After impressing for the Scottish giants, the 23-year-old joined Bayer Leverkusen during the winter transfer window in 2021.

The Netherlands international has emerged as one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga and he has been in fine form this season. He has four goals and five assists in 13 league outings this term.

Frimpong has consistently been linked with a move to Man Utd over the past year but a move to Old Trafford feels unlikely as Erik ten Hag has Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to choose from.

The defender could easily end up at one of United’s Premier League rivals, though. A report from 90min claims ‘Arsenal and Liverpool were present to watch Frimpong during Sunday’s Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund’.

It is said that their ‘main focus’ was on Frimpong during this trip and the full-back ‘is expected to take the next step in his career in 2024’. The report adds.

‘The 22-year-old has a £35m release clause which expires this summer – his deal as a whole runs until 2028 – and that figure would appear to represent tremendous market value given he has played consistently well in the Bundesliga and has experience of playing in both the Champions League and Europa League. ‘Arsenal have a number of options at full-back but a potential signing could allow Ben White, who is in talks over a new contract, to either move centrally alongside William Saliba – his preferred position – or into a holding midfield role when cover is required. ‘A new addition on the right could also allow Takehiro Tomiyasu to alternate with Oleksandr Zinchenko on the opposite flank, with Jurrien Timber also to return from a knee injury towards the end of the season. ‘Liverpool, meanwhile, have experimented with pushing Trent Alexander-Arnold into a deep-lying midfield role this season, and his promising performances in that position for both club and country may persuade the Reds to pursue a full-back like Frimpong rather than prioritise investing in a ‘number six’.’

