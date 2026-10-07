A Fulham ace is attracting heavyweight interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, and when a transfer could take place has been revealed in a report.

Fulham are still to win their first game of the new Premier League season, and in many people’s eyes, are a genuine relegation contender.

If The Cottagers do drop a division, many of their best players will be snapped up next summer. But even if they retain their Premier League status, Josh King might be on the move.

The 19-year-old is earning rave reviews for his displays in the attacking midfield position, and already has two goals and an assist to his name this term.

King has been capped six times for England at Under-21 level and per online outlet 4-4-2, he’s the subject of admiration at Arsenal and Liverpool.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Alvarez reaches decision on joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in January after Haaland twist

Arsenal and Liverpool get serious for Josh King transfer

However, the two English giants aren’t content to simply admire King from a distance, with the report claiming they’re both ‘seriously considering signing King’.

European sides are taking a close look at King too, with the report naming Borussia Dortmund and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk touting Barcelona.

However, if King wishes to remain in England if leaving Fulham, he certainly won’t lack for high profile options, with Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly ready to act on their interest.

4-4-2 went on to state Fulham have already ruled out a winter window move. Given the club appear destined to be fighting a relegation battle, it could be terminal for their survival chances if King is sold mid-season.

READ NEXT: Liverpool titles to be stripped if Man City prove Coutinho cheating?

But come the summer, all bets are off, and especially so if Fulham are a Championship side at that time.

The report stated: ‘His club has ruled out a sale in the winter transfer window. However, this could change next summer – provided the offer is right.’

On the subject of money, it’s claimed Fulham’s asking price as of right now is around £50m.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano reveals three details on Arsenal, Mikel Arteta ‘new agreement’ as key change confirmed