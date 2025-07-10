According to reports, Arsenal and Liverpool have been given a boost as Xabi Alonso has ‘decided’ to offload three Real Madrid stars this summer.

Alonso is facing an uphill task after replacing former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, with their Club World Cup exit ensuring they have failed to win a trophy this season.

Real Madrid were on the end of a one-sided beating in the semi-finals of the competition against PSG on Wednesday night, with Luis Enrique’s side deservedly winning 4-0 in the United States.

This result and the manner of Real Madrid’s performance appear to have raised alarm bells at the Spanish giants, who are reportedly looking to oversee a significant squad overhaul this summer.

In the aftermath of Real Madrid’s defeat to PSG, a report from Fichajes claims Alonso has ‘decided’ that he ‘doesn’t trust’ three players, who ‘will leave’ this summer.

The players in question are said to be Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos and this trio look to be nearing an exit.

Before the 2024/25 campaign, Rodrygo was a key player for Real Madrid, but he has dropped in the pecking order following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Arsenal have been mooted as his most likely destination as they are in the market for a new winger, but a recent report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed they could face competition from Liverpool.

Tavolieri tweeted: ‘Luis Diaz’s situation could influence Liverpool’s approach in the market. While Rodrygo (as explained on Saturday) made Premier League his priority despite real Al Nassr approach,

‘#LFC could move for the Brazilian & compete w/Arsenal if they end up losing Diaz — whom they are keen to keep yet. One to watch.’

The report claims Alonso ‘wants to continue his significant cleanup in the remainder of the summer transfer window, with Rodrygo’s lack of involvement at the Club World Cup a ‘clear sign that he has completely lost the coach’s support and that his departure seems a matter of time’.

Rodrygo’s spell at Real Madrid is also said to be ‘closer to an end than ever’ as he has ‘lost the support of the board and coaching staff’, while ‘his name is permanently on the transfer list’.

Arsenal are also considering alternatives to Rodrygo as they have made a move for Chelsea star Noni Madueke.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed an update on their pursuit of Madueke and Eberechi Eze.

“Arsenal expected to approach Crystal Palace to formally discuss Eberechi Eze. Palace attacker still high in #AFC’s thinking, as revealed.

“It follows positive talks with the player camp. Eze separate to Noni Madueke talks.”