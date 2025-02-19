Hugo Ekitike with the Arsenal and Liverpool badges

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing former Newcastle United transfer target Hugo Ekitike, according to reports in France.

The 22-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Newcastle in the 2021/22 season but chose to join Paris Saint-Germain from Stade Reims in June 2022.

Newcastle fans then enjoyed watching Ekitike struggle massively in the French capital.

The young Frenchman was poor for PSG in his debut season, scoring four and assisting four in 32 appearances, only starting 14 times.

He then joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the second half of 2023/24 after dramatically falling down the pecking order at PSG, which included being left out of their Champions League squad.

Ekitike did not score until his ninth Bundesliga appearance for Frankfurt and finished the campaign with four goals in his last five league appearances.

Frankfurt signed Ekitike permanently for around £14million, which was around half what PSG paid Reims two years earlier.

He has been on fire for the German club this season, scoring 17 in 32 matches, including 12 in 21 in the Bundesliga.

His form has not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly among the clubs interested in signing him.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Ekitike ‘has not escaped the notice of several teams ready to draw this summer’.

It was reported in Germany last week that Frankfurt were open to the ‘big sale’ of Ekitike this summer and want ‘a minimum €80m’ (£66.2m), with PSG entitled to 20 per cent of a future transfer fee.

It is claimed that clubs are ‘jostling at the gate’ and clubs in the Premier League are ‘already making eyes at it’.

Arsenal ‘want to strengthen in attack’, while Liverpool ‘are in the ranks’ as both clubs ‘appreciate his profile’.

West Ham are also ‘in the race’ and have been ‘following him’ since before leaving PSG.

Ekitike is under contract until 2029 so Frankfurt are not pressured to sell him at the end of the season.

