Presenter Gary Lineker has revealed his latest Premier League title prediction as Arsenal look to dethrone holders Liverpool this season.

There has already been a major swing in the Premier League title race after Liverpool began this campaign with five consecutive victories and Arsenal dropped points against the Reds and Manchester City.

The manner of Liverpool’s performances on this winning run raised alarm bells and their clear issues have been exposed in their last three matches as they have lost three away games in a row.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions, with Mikel Arteta’s side sitting one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after seven matches.

At the moment, Arsenal’s squad is looking more complete than Liverpool’s, and Lineker is now backing the Gunners to win the Premier League this season.

“I thought Liverpool at the start of the season, and now, I am swaying towards Arsenal,” Lineker told talkSPORT.

“I think it will be one of them.”

When asked for his verdict, Alan Shearer added: “I said Liverpool, and there has only been seven or eight games.

“Ask me after 12 games, and I might change my mind and say Arsenal.”

Earlier this week, Lineker lauded Arsenal as he explained why he has “been mightily impressed” with the north London outfit this season.

“Moving on to Arsenal, do you now think Arsenal are now favourites for the title?’ Lineker asked Shearer on The Rest is Football.

“They’re looking good and the squad looks amazing with all the recruitment over the summer.

“We all tipped Liverpool before the season started and it’s still very early but if you had to pick a team to win the league right now, who are you going for?”

Shearer replied: “I’m not going to change my mind just yet, Gary. I might do after a dozen games. I think Liverpool will sort themselves out.

“But I’ve been mightily impressed with Arsenal. Even against West Ham, the way [Martin] Odegaard went off and the quality that came on was really impressive.

“We had a graphic on Match of the Day which showed only two of the subs were at Arsenal the last time they played West Ham.

“The bench they had… they’re bringing the likes of [Martin] Zubimendi on and that’s the difference for Arsenal this year.

“The quality of the squad and who they can bring in when they need to change the game or they get injuries.

“That’s the difference for them this year, the quality they can bring on. They were five points behind a week ago, now they’re one point ahead, it’s mad.”