Arsenal, Liverpool or Man City? Carragher changes Premier League title prediction as reveals top three

Jamie Carragher has revised his Premier League title prediction after 12 matches as he reveals where he thinks Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal will finish.

Not many pundits had Liverpool to win the Premier League this season after Arne Slot replaced legendary manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer at Anfield.

But the Dutchman couldn’t have had a better start as Liverpool boss with the Reds winning ten of their first 12 matches of the new Premier League campaign.

Liverpool are currently first in the Premier League, eight points ahead of second-placed Man City – who they face on Sunday at Anfield – and nine points in front of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Man City have lost their last three Premier League matches and are now winless in six games in all competitions after Feyenoord came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 against Pep Guardiola’s side in midweek.

Carragher predicted that Man City would retain the title and win their fifth consecutive crown this season but he’s revised that prediction recently.

The Liverpool legend now reckons his former team will lift the Prmeier League trophy at the end of the season and that Arsenal could even finish above Man City.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I actually think Arsenal might finish above Manchester City because of the problems they have got in midfield,” Carragher said.

“I’m going to go Liverpool to win the league now. I think it will be the bookies’ favourite and they have got a sizable lead. I still think it’s obviously going to be a tight run-in, whether that’s Manchester City trying to get at them or Arsenal coming back at them as well.

“I went for Arsenal second, Liverpool third and Tottenham Hotspur fourth. Liverpool and Arsenal will be in there. I just hope one of them is at the top end of the table.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks Liverpool can knock Man City out of the Premier League title race on Sunday if the Reds get the win.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “If Liverpool beat Manchester City on Sunday, it’s game over for Pep Guardiola. With an 11-point lead, there’s no way Manchester City will catch them and it would be the final nail in the coffin for their title challenge.

“Arsenal might have a go, but you simply can’t lose the Premier League from 11 points clear at this stage of the season. If that were to happen, it would be a sackable offence for Arne Slot!

“I think Liverpool will look at this game and see it as a real opportunity. What a time to face Manchester City! They’ve lost five in a row, and Liverpool can make it six. I can’t see anything other than a Liverpool win, and I think they’ll win well. I think it will be 3-1 to Liverpool.”