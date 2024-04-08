Arsenal, Liverpool or Man City? Rooney and Abgonlahor disagree over Premier League title predictions

Wayne Rooney reckons Liverpool will win the Premier League title this season despite being held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds were unlucky not to beat the Red Devils yesterday with Jurgen Klopp’s men allowed 28 shots on Andre Onana’s goal, while Man Utd had to thank two brilliant strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo for getting them anything out of the match.

Wayne Rooney: I still think Liverpool will nick it

Arsenal are the new leaders on goal difference from Liverpool after their 3-0 victory over Brighton on Sunday, while Manchester City are a point behind after their 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace.

And Man Utd legend Rooney reckons Jurgen Klopp’s men will “will nick” the Premier League title away from Arsenal or Man City in the closing stages of the run-in.

“There’s still such a long time to go,” Rooney said on Premier League Productions. “I know it’s only seven games but a lot will happen between now and the end of the season. I still think Liverpool will nick it.”

Rooney didn’t mention Arsenal but former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has ruled the Gunners out of the title race with the talkSPORT pundit claiming Man City will beat Liverpool to the title.

After Arsenal put in an impressive away display against Brighton on Saturday, Agbonlahor warned fans of their tricky end to the campaign.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Don’t get too carried away though, Arsenal fans. I know they are happy with where they are, top now on goal difference but a lot can happen.”

Agbonlahor added: “But Arsenal have got Villa at home on the weekend, Wolves away… I predict Aston Villa on the weekend will be a draw, Villa will be at it. Wolves away, that’s not guaranteed, they could draw that one.

“They’ll beat Chelsea at home, Chelsea are poor. Spurs away… I think they could drop points in that as well. Bournemouth at home. Manchester United away. United will turn up. Second last game of the season. Ten Hag will want his players at it. That could easily be a draw. Everton at home, win.”

Asked whether Arsenal are going to be third, Agbonlahor replied: “I don’t think they win it, mate. I don’t think they win it. I think Manchester City do. I look at City’s fixtures and I just can’t see them dropping points.”