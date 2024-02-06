Wright makes fresh PL title prediction as race between Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal heats up

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made a fresh Premier League title prediction after watching the Gunners beat Liverpool on Sunday.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard saw Arsenal beat the Reds 3-1 to move the Gunners to within two points of Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders.

Manchester City also won on Monday night against Brentford with a Phil Foden hat-trick securing a 3-1 victory and Pep Guardiola’s men are now level on points with Arsenal – but have a game in hand on both the Gunners and Liverpool.

When asked for his prediction for the Premier League’s top three in order, Arsenal legend Wright told Premier League Productions: “I am going to go Arsenal, City, Liverpool because that’s what I want, but you can’t.

“It’s silly really simply because of City, their experience, the fact that they have got everyone fit. It would be silly of me to say, as much as I want it to happen, you still have to say City probably will win the league.”

Wright’s son, Shaun Wright-Phillips also gave his tip, he added: “City, Liverpool, Arsenal.

“I just think Liverpool are used to going toe to toe. They’ve been there, they’ve done it. Arsenal’s done it once.

“With the Champions League coming into play for Arsenal, with injuries, I don’t think they’ve got the depth to go all the way.”

Arsenal came in for criticism from Jamie Carrragher, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville amongst others for their celebrations at the end of their win over Liverpool.

But Wright defended Arsenal and Arteta, he said in a video on X:”The negativity towards my manager man, what has he done apart from celebrating a goal and celebrating his team?

“Celebrating a team that is trying to beat these juggernauts, Liverpool and Manchester City.

“And because he’s celebrating? Because Martin Odegaard is taking a picture with Stuart the photographer? A lifelong Gunner. This man has been supporting Arsenal since he was five or something ridiculous like that.

“Just taking a picture in front of the north bank, what’s wrong with the captain doing that? It’s got nothing to do with the fact that we’ve just beaten Liverpool, that’s just an opportunity. Why is everybody trying to kill the joy? Don’t kill the joy.

“There’s so much of the season to go. As soon as Arsenal do anything they just come under a pile-on. It’s like we can’t have any joy. It’s like England at a World Cup or a Euros, as soon as England start doing well everyone is jumping on them!

“It’s the same thing that happens with Arsenal. Don’t let them spoil the joy. Keep doing what you’re doing. Whatever is going to be will be. Do not kill the joy. My manager, celebrate with passion like you do, because that’s what it’s about.

“People are expecting us to bottle it and lose these games and we’re going through it, we’re getting ourselves through, through injuries and everything, and the hatred is just so intense.

“Just leave us alone. You lot can take the p**s if it doesn’t happen like you normally do. Leave us alone in the joy.

‘Enjoy Arsenal fans! Enjoy our moments! Because that’s all this game is: moments. And we had one tonight, we beat the great Liverpool who are top of the league. Up the Gunners!”