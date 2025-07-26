Some empty squad numbers hint at absolutely nothing but some expose a gap. Arsenal need a 10, Liverpool could do with a 6 and Man Utd need nobody.

Arsenal: 10

With Viktor Gyokeres ready to take the famous No. 14 shirt last worn with such aplomb by Eddie Nketiah, the Gunners still have a notable gap at 10 (as evidenced by vast swathes of last season when Martin Odegaard (8) hit a wall). The obvious candidate? Crystal Palace’s very own no. 10 Eberechi Eze. What a signing he could be.

Aston Villa: 1, 3 and 9

They do have a goalkeeper but it seems that Emiliano Martinez (23) will soon leave a gap in terms of the actual No. 1 position as well as the shirt he gave up last summer. The 3 is a red herring as it’s a right-back they really need. It’s fair to say they do probably need a No.9 as their current striker options begin and end with Ollie Watkins (11).

Bournemouth: 2

The Cherries absolutely need a right-back so that scans; Adam Smith cannot still be their best option at the age of 47. And although the 6 is technically taken by Chris Mepham, he’s surely another Championship loan deal waiting to happen as Bournemouth seek a proper replacement for Real Madrid’s Dean Huijsen.

Brentford: 10

Caoimhín Kelleher and Jordan Henderson have taken 1 and 6, leaving the 10 vacated by Josh Dasilva for whoever they can persuade to replace Bryan Mbeumo as the attacking fulcrum of this side. Fabio Carvalho would probably like the upgrade but frankly, he’s lucky to keep the 14 after that first season.

Brighton: 9 and 11

The smart money is probably on Charalampos Kostoulas taking Joao Pedro’s old No. 9 shirt while Stefanos Tzimas might make a play for the 11 vacated by Simon Adringra. We never worry about Brighton.

Burnley: 6, 7, 8 and 9

Sizeable gaps but there’s also a sizeable list of players yet to be allocated numbers this season. The most worrying chasm yet to be obviously filled is at 6, with CG Egan-Riley leaving a centre-half void.

Chelsea: 11

The exit of Noni Madueke to Arsenal has created a gap just about wide enough for Xavi Simons. They would relish having a gap at 2 instead.

Crystal Palace: 2

Who would be brave enough to take on Joel Ward’s number after 12 years on his back? Daniel Munoz might fancy an upgrade; it’s fair to say that the No. 2 gap does not reflect the need for a new right-back.

Everton: 3, 4, 8, 9 and 11

Everton need numbers; they currently have 16 senior outfield players and that is decidedly not enough. We expect Thierno Barry to take the No. 9 but the many squad number gaps reflect the need for Everton to recruit across the board.

Fulham: 4

The only mid-table side not to be ravaged this summer, Fulham seem content to have the same squad as last season. And last season they had a gap at 4 and it all worked out fine.

Leeds United: 3 and 8

We’re expecting Gabriel Gudmondsson to take the 3 and Sean Longstaff to take the 8 so they should have a pleasing 1-11 full house soon enough.

Liverpool: 6

All those new signings and all that money spent but no No. 6. Whether you think that’s an old-fashioned centre-half (Marc Guehi?) or a central midfielder, the Reds would probably quite like both.

Manchester City: 1 and 2

James Trafford might solve one of those problems but City absolutely need an answer to the ‘who is the long-term replacement for Kyle Walker?’ question.

Manchester United: N/A

The perfect squad, obviously. No notes.

Newcastle United: 9

Does Alexander Isak want the shirt? Whether he stays or goes, Newcastle absolutely need at least one more striker after the release of Callum Wilson.

Nottingham Forest: 2

Ola Aina wears the 2 for Nigeria but has stuck with 34 at Forest. It’s fair to say that it’s not at right-back where Forest need to improve; it’s a replacement for Anthony Elanga (21) that has to be top of their agenda.

Sunderland: 7

Their tranche of new signings can fight for the honour of not looking half as good as Jobe Bellingham in the 7.

Tottenham: 2, 3 and 5

Contrary to what that selection would suggest, Tottenham do have a fairly serviceable set of full-backs and a collection of centre-backs that could be moulded into something usable by a proper coach. What remains funny is that Richarlison is their no. 9.

West Ham United: 1, 4 and 9

Nayef Aguerd has returned to take the 5 vacated by Vladimir Coufal while Max Kilman has taken the upgrade to 3. We suspect the 9 will be kept vacant while Michail Antonio recovers out of respect (though the need for a striker remains; Callum Wilson is not the answer), but we are sure Graham Potter would like a new goalkeeper for the No. 1 shirt and a central midfielder not yet in his 30s for the 4.

Wolves: 3 and 6

Rayan Ait-Nouri is yet to be replaced at right-back and he will be missed; Boubacar Kamara (6) less so.