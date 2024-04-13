Arsenal, Liverpool ‘monitoring’ Bayer Leverkusen star they ‘admire’ with future ‘in the balance’

Alejandro Grimaldo is 'admired' by Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern

Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal are both ‘admirers’ of Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo, according to reports.

Grimaldo has been one of the best signings of the season in Europe after Xabi Alonso landed him on a free transfer from Portuguese side Benfica.

The 28-year-old is now valued at €45million, as per Transfermarkt.

He has a spectacular 11 goals and 15 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this season, with Alonso’s side yet to taste defeat in the Bundesliga, Europa League and DfB Pokal.

The Spaniard is under contract in Leverkusen until 2027 but could be on the move after a single season.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are all ‘admirers’ of Grimaldo and could attempt to sign him this summer.

Amidst his ‘tremendous campaign’ in Germany, Grimaldo’s future is ‘in the balance’ and all three clubs are ‘monitoring the situation’.

It is unclear how much Leverkusen would be willing to sell the player.

There is not much about the interest in Grimaldo other than the three clubs being ‘admirers’ and Leverkusen not setting an asking price.

The report does go on to explain that Alonso was ‘on the brink of’ replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, ‘before changing his mind’.

Alonso might be staying in Leverkusen but he could be at risk of losing several important players.

As well as Grimaldo, attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz has been strongly linked with a summer transfer.

There is ‘significant interest’ from Liverpool and Manchester City, but a move away would be very ‘costly’, the report adds.

Leverkusen could win the Bundesliga title on Saturday.

It was Wirtz’s penalty against Union Berlin last week which got Leverkusen over the line, while Bayern lost 3-2 at Heidenheim despite leading by two goals at half-time.

Bayern have won the league title 11 years in a row but Thomas Tuchel’s side are set to surrender their crown after coming close to doing so at the hands of Borussia Dortmund last season.

