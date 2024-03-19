Murillo is reportedly attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs with Nottingham Forest ‘facing a summer of major uncertainty’.

The 21-year-old has been excellent for Forest since joining from Corinthians for around £10million in August 2023.

Murillo wanted by Premier League giants…and Newcastle

He has arguably been the club’s best player this season and will fetch a much bigger fee if Nuno Espirito Santo’s side decide to cash in at the end of the season.

That is not an option the City Ground club would consider if they were not struggling financially, being deducted four points this week for failing to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Selling Murillo would go a long way to balancing the books and ensuring they do not suffer another points deduction next season.

And according to Mail Sport, amidst the financial uncertainty at the City Ground, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all ‘monitoring the player’s progress’.

The report claims that Forest are ‘facing a summer of major uncertainty’ after breaching the Premier League’s financial rules and now ‘face having to sell players to ease financial concerns’.

Murillo is ‘among those who look set to exit’ and there is not only interest from Forest’s domestic rivals, but from overseas, including at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Other players ‘likely to attract interest’ are Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi, it is added.

Nottingham Forest considering appeal

It is believed that Forest are considering an appeal against their points deduction having been “extremely disappointed” by the outcome.

A club statement read: “Nottingham Forest is extremely disappointed with the decision of the commission to impose a sanction on the club of four points, to be applied with immediate effect.

“We were extremely dismayed by the tone and content of the Premier League’s submissions before the commission.

“After months of engagement with the Premier League, and exceptional cooperation throughout, this was unexpected and has harmed the trust and confidence we had in the Premier League.

“That the Premier League sought a sanction of eight points as a starting point was utterly disproportionate when compared to the nine points that their own rules prescribe for insolvency.”

