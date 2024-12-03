Benjamin Sesko could join Liverpool or Arsenal next summer, but not Man Utd

Manchester United are not expected to pursue RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko next summer but three Premier League rivals ‘are keeping tabs’, according to reports.

Sesko was one of the most sought-after strikers in the 2024 summer transfer window but he did not leave Leipzig.

The Slovenian ended up agreeing a new contract with the Bundesliga club, though there is believed to be a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that he can leave next summer.

Sesko reportedly had a 60 million euro release clause in his previous contract so Leipzig wanted to agree fresh terms to avoid losing him for below their valuation.

The 21-year-old has seven goals and three assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season but Leipzig are going through a rough patch under Marco Rose.

The German outfit have been linked with former Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag amidst uncertainty over Rose’s future with the club winless in their last four Bundesliga matches and on zero points in the Champions League.

Sesko’s three goals in the Champions League have not helped his side earn a single point but it has done his prospects of a big-money transfer no harm.

Man Utd were not the only club in for Sesko in the summer, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United also believed to have shown an interest.

Man Utd out of Sesko race, three PL rivals remain ‘interested’

A report from The Athletic titled ‘The Transfer Radar 2025’ looked at players who could move clubs next summer and Sesko is unsurprisingly included.

It is revealed that Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle all ‘expressed interest’ in the summer.

Despite signing a new five-year contract, Sesko has a ‘gentleman’s understanding with Leipzig that they will not stand in his way if a competitive offer comes in’, it is added.

Man Utd signing Joshua Zirkzee in the summer so are unlikely to chase Sesko again in 2025, but the other three ‘are keeping tabs’.

The report says:

Benjamin Sesko was the domino at the top of the striker market last summer. Four Premier League clubs — Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United — expressed interest. The issue? He never fell. The Slovenia international instead chose to remain at RB Leipzig to develop for another season, recognising he needed to find consistency before going to one of Europe’s elite clubs. Those close to Sesko spoke of an awareness that the Premier League would bring a different level of pressure. Time is on his side. His new contract lasts until 2029, but there is a gentleman’s understanding with Leipzig that they will not stand in his way if a competitive offer comes in. His extension has improved financial terms but remains below the salary he can expect in the Premier League. With only Manchester United addressing the striker position since last summer, the others interested are keeping tabs.

