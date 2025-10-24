Arsenal or Liverpool? Owen makes U-turn on title prediction as he names one club he ‘doesn’t fancy’

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has changed his Premier League title prediction after watching Arsenal in the early stages of the season.

The Reds built up a five-point lead over the Gunners in the first five Premier League matches of the campaign as Arne Slot’s side continued their form from the previous term.

But defending champions Liverpool are now on a three-match losing streak in the Premier League with defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United seeing them drop down to third in the table.

Arsenal now lead Manchester City by three points with Liverpool a further point adrift and Owen has now decided that the Gunners will beat the Reds to the title this campaign after watching both sides’ early-season form.

Owen told Sky Bet: “I tipped Liverpool to win the Premier League before the season, but now, I’d say Arsenal.

“They look strong. But Liverpool are still a very good side and not far off. I don’t fancy Manchester City as much this year.

“My current top four would be Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

“For relegation, I’d probably say Leeds, Burnley, and Wolves. Nottingham Forest might escape it with their managerial change, but those three look most at risk.”

After ruling out Man City, Owen added: “I really don’t get that argument [about Mikel Arteta’s job being on the line if Arsenal don’t win the Premier League].

“Arsenal have been excellent for years. They’ve had more points over the last three seasons than anyone else.

“You can’t keep doing that and not win something eventually. Even finishing second isn’t a failure.

“Look at Liverpool – they’ve won two Premier League titles but have come second plenty of times too.

“Manchester City have come second a few times in their recent history. People act like second is negative, but it’s not.

“Arsenal are getting closer. They got to the semi-finals of the Champions League last year and did better than any other English club.

“They are getting better all the time so if they were to sack Mikel Arteta for finishing second again, it’d be incredible.

“Clubs that keep changing managers, like Manchester United did, end up back at square one.

“Look at Arsenal when they parted company with Arsene Wenger – they are just coming back into title contention now.

“If Arsenal keep faith, they’ll win trophies – no question. It’s not a God-given right – it’s the most competitive league in the world. Anyone demanding a title now is being entitled. It’s ridiculous.”

