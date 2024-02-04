Merson makes Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction U-turn after ‘unbelievable’ performance

Paul Merson has changed his prediction for Arsenal against Liverpool after watching Jurgen Klopp’s side demolish Chelsea on Wednesday.

The Reds brushed aside Mauricio Pochettino’s side 4-1 at Anfield earlier this week after goals from Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai put the game out of Chelsea’s reach.

Christopher Nkunku did get a goal back for the Blues but Luis Diaz made it four late on as Klopp’s men maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Merson insists he had felt “quite bullish” about Arsenal facing Liverpool before seeing them breeze past Chelsea on Wednesday and he’s now had to rethink his prediction.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is once again a must-win game for Arsenal. If they lose, they are out of the Premier League title race and a draw is no good either, so they absolutely have to go for it.

“Before Liverpool’s demolition of Chelsea, I was quite bullish about this game and thought Arsenal would win. My opinion has changed now as the Reds were absolutely unbelievable last night. Chelsea weren’t great, but Liverpool blew them out of the water and could’ve had more goals if Darwin Nunez hadn’t struck the bar four times!

READ MORE: Liverpool legend Klopp is not a ‘great’ of the game and there’s more empty seats at Arsenal than Man City

“A draw isn’t ideal for Arsenal, but I don’t think Liverpool will lose too much sleep if they share the spoils away from home. One player who deserves a mention is Conor Bradley, oh my god where has he come from? He’s keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the team and I couldn’t talk highly enough of him, he’s been a pleasure to watch.

“With games coming thick and fast now, it remains to be seen if he keeps his place against Arsenal. Will Klopp decide to keep him in the team or will he take him out of the firing line for a bit? Only time will tell.

“Joe Gomez kept Noni Madueke in his pocket and Liverpool’s forwards are scoring bags of goals, so you could say everything Jurgen Klopp has touched in recent weeks has turned to gold. In my opinion, he definitely starts ahead of Andy Robertson at the Emirates. Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool.”

Klopp insists there is pressure to win every remaining Premier League game because Liverpool have Manchester City breathing down their neck.

The Liverpool boss said in a pre-match press conference: “Shall I go to the boys in the dressing room and say, ‘If we win against Arsenal we are eight points between us and them…’? Everybody knows that.

“If we lose we are still two points ahead (if City win their game in hand as it stands), but then City are the big winner of a game they are not even involved in.

“That’s outside talk and fine. Inside, we just focus on the things we have to do.

“I think what we learned over the years is if you want to be around City then you better win all your football games because they do. That’s all.

“This is the time where City is dominating, that’s how it is. They play incredible stuff and would probably consider themselves not playing their very best season but are where they are.

“We play a very good season and are in the moment two points ahead of City. We will try to make it as hard as somehow possible for everyone who wants to finish the season above us.”