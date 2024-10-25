Arsenal vs Liverpool: Shearer, Redknapp make different predictions for crucial title clash

Alan Shearer and Harry Redknapp have different opinions on which way the crucial Premier League match-up between Arsenal and Liverpool will go.

The Reds travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday looking to maintain a lead at the top of the Premier League table after their brilliant start to the new campaign.

It couldn’t have gone much better for Arne Slot after replacing legendary Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with the Dutchman winning seven of their first eight matches.

And they could extend their lead over third-placed Arsenal to seven points with a victory on Sunday, while defending champions Man City occupy second place with Pep Guardiola’s men just a point adrift of Slot’s lot.

And Newcastle legend Shearer reckons the crucial Premier League title clash will end in a score draw over the weekend.

Shearer told The Metro: “We have a huge game on Sunday at the Emirates, and If Liverpool were to win and increase their gap to seven points over Arsenal, that would be huge after nine games.

“I was on commentary in the Champions League on Tuesday, and it was a good atmosphere at the Emirates.

“When Arsenal didn’t score in the first 15 minutes, they stayed patient, the fans were patient, and it was massively important to get that result because they needed to bounce back.

“When you have a tough result at the weekend, you’re desperate to get a game three days later because you need to rectify things, which Arsenal ultimately did.

“We said last week that Liverpool will face a huge test in Chelsea and they’re about to face an even bigger test in Arsenal, away from home, which makes it even more difficult.

“However, whatever tests they’ve had already this season they’ve passed, and don’t be surprised if they pass this one too.

“I’d be shocked if Curtis Jones wasn’t the first name on the team sheet. It would be difficult to understand if you put in the performance like he did last week, get man of the match and the winner, to be then left out the following week. I’d be amazed if he wasn’t in the XI.

“I’m going to sit on the fence here though and say it’ll be a score draw in a fantastic game at the Emirates.”

But former Tottenham and West Ham boss Redknapp reckons Liverpool will be victorious and extend their lead over Arsenal.

Redknapp told BetVictor: “What a game this is set to be! Things haven’t been right for Arsenal of late. Even before last week’s red, they’ve been winning games by the odd goal and haven’t been as dominant of late. I think they badly miss Martin Odegaard’s class and composure in the final third and they seem to be accumulating more injuries.

“Liverpool may not catch the eye as much as they did under Jurgen Klopp, but they look organised, they have the league’s best defensive record and that’s not by accident. A win here and they probably become the title favourites.

“No William Saliba is massive. His absence probably cost them the title a couple of seasons ago and I think it’s bound to be a factor here, he’s just that good. I think Liverpool edge it and Mohamed Salah could be the difference, particularly if it looks like Riccardo Calafiori will be out as well. Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool.”