Shearer ‘surprised’ by Arteta decision in ‘disappointing day’ for Arsenal at Liverpool

Alan Shearer was “surprised” by Mikel Arteta’s decision to start Eberechi Eze on the bench as Arsenal lost 1-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Dominik Szoboszlai settled a fairly uninspiring match between the Gunners and the Reds on Sunday with the Hungarian smashing in a brilliant second-half free-kick to give Arne Slot’s side all three points.

Arsenal boss Arteta opted to start with Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing at Anfield despite bringing in Eze from Crystal Palace recently in a big-money move.

And Shearer was shocked that Arteta decided to start Martinelli over Eze with the former Newcastle United striker doubtful that the England international needs easing in.

After watching Eze offer “a threat” when he climbed off the bench, former England, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle star Shearer told The Rest Is Football podcast: “I was a little bit surprised with Arsenal not playing Eze.

“Why does he need easing in? It’s not as if he hasn’t played, he’s played all season already and he’s already played Liverpool.

“I was sat having a pint with Wrighty [Ian Wright] and Wrighty was saying, ‘Why’s he not playing?!’, it’s not as if he hasn’t played all season.”

Shearer added: “He has played and he’s up to speed and he’s already played Liverpool this season so I was slightly surprised that he wasn’t given the opportunity to go from the start.

“Because I thought he did alright when he came on. He was a bit of a threat.

“It was a disappointing day for Arsenal.”

In order to get the three points against Liverpool, Shearer thought Arsenal needed to be “braver” and takes more risks.

Shearer continued: “I think you’ve got to be a little more pragmatic, a little bit more risky football… not risky, but more front-foot I guess.

“They’re brilliant at set-pieces, we know that, and that’s what won them the game at Old Trafford on the first day of the season.

“But that’s not going to win you all of those games. When you look at their record against some of the big boys away from home, it’s not very good.

“Maybe they’ll have to play a bit more risky. They need to be a bit braver and results would tell you that.

“Also, when you’re paying that much for a centre-forward then you expect him to be given the service to make a difference in those big games, particularly away from home.”