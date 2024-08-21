Souness predicts where Arsenal, Liverpool will finish as he makes top-three call

Graeme Souness thinks Arsenal will finally beat Man City to the Premier League title as he also predicts where Liverpool will finish this season.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League title on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign with Pep Guardiola’s side finishing two points ahead of them.

Arsenal have been getting better each season under Mikel Arteta and now many pundits and fans are tipping the north London side to finally beat Man City to the title.

Liverpool legend Souness has predicted his front three with Arsenal beating Man City and the Reds to top spot this campaign.

“My top three? Well, I’m going for Arsenal to win the title, Manchester City as runners-up and Liverpool in third,” Souness told the Daily Mail.

“That’s subject to change in case of any major transfer splurges between now and August 30.

“I’m hoping Liverpool deliver at least one big signing because Jurgen Klopp got the most out of this group of players and they managed third last season, so will Arne Slot get the same tune out of them?

“I don’t think he would have come without the promise of money to spend. They’ve brought back Michael Edwards, too, as chief executive of football.

“His record of recruitment was pretty impressive last time round. No one gets all of their signings right but he did particularly well and his ability to find them will be invaluable to the club going forward.”

Looking at the other end of the Premier League table, Souness doesn’t hold out much hope for the three promoted teams this season and reckons Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City could all struggle to survive.

Souness added: “It will be super difficult for the three promoted teams to survive this season.

“The spectre of profit and sustainability rules means clubs that come up now are spending but not to the levels they would like to for fear of reprisals down the line. Leicester already have the threat of a points deduction hanging over them.

“It just means they are always fighting to survive.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara is another pundit who reckons Arsenal will pip Man City to the Premier League title this season.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “Arsenal are looking stronger than ever. With a manager who knows how to get the best out of his players, I think this could be their year, as much as I hate to say it. I see this season going right down to the wire, possibly even being decided on the final day.

“For me, Arsenal have made some significant improvements, and there’s still talk of another big signing—maybe a striker—which would really boost their title chances even more. They’ve built a team that have really improved together and are now ready, whilst strengthening areas with quality and improving their back up players.

“I’d be looking at an inside forward that can cover Bukayo Saka, as the schedule will be busy with Europe and he will need to rest. Apart from that though, there are very few chinks in their armour.”