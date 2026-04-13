Arsenal, Liverpool target ‘asks’ to join Man Utd as Marcus Rashford’s replacement

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams wants to leave the La Liga side to move to Man Utd and replace Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on signing new attacking players over the summer transfer window as they looked to improve their goal output.

It did the trick as Man Utd have already surpassed their scoring from last season with Michael Carrick’s side currently third in the Premier League and dreaming of a return to the Champions League.

There is still some doubts as to who will be in the dugout next season with Man Utd weighing up a number of managerial options, while Carrick has impressed with seven wins in his first ten matches in charge.

But now it appears like Man Utd could end up bringing in more attacking reinforcements in over the summer as they look to invest in a left winger.

Williams has been hit by some injury issues this season, while Athletic Bilbao are currently in mid-table in La Liga, and the Spain international has contributed just four goals and two assists in 21 La Liga appearances.

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The 23-year-old stunned everyone in football when he signed new 10-year deal to remain at San Mames in a temporary end to speculation that he could move to Barcelona or the Premier League.

However, news that he has a €100m release clause in his deal in Bilbao has seen reports of interest in Williams from multiple Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal, in recent months.

In March, there were reports that Arsenal are in pole position to sign Williams in the summer as they look for someone to potentially replace Gabriel Martinelli.

And now reports in Spain claim that Williams ‘has asked Athletic Bilbao to let him leave this year to be Marcus Rashford’s replacement’ at Man Utd.

The Spain international is ‘looking to take his career to the next level and believes Old Trafford could be the ideal place to do so’.

The report adds: ‘The operation has a very specific context. Marcus Rashford is not part of the English club’s future plans after his loan to Barça, and everything points to his permanent departure taking place in the summer, either to the Catalan club or to another major European club.

‘Given this situation, Manchester United are looking for a player to fill their position on the wing, and Nico Williams fits the bill perfectly. His speed, dribbling ability, and knack for making a difference in one-on-one situations make him an ideal candidate. The English club are reportedly prepared to make a significant effort to secure the signing, including paying his release clause if necessary.’

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Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt reckons that Carrick would benefit from the potential return of Rashford in the summer, if his loan move to Barcelona fails to turn into a permanent deal.

Butt told Paddy Power: “If he comes back, that will be a little golden nugget for Michael Carrick. One thing about Michael, he’ll know him as a person, he’ll know he’s got his heart in the right place.

“Off the left-hand side, when Rashford’s playing to the top of his ability, he’s really tough to handle. I still think he’s a top player. Whether or not he comes back and blows the club away, who knows? But he’s got the ability to do that.”

“Michael knows Marcus as a human being. He knows him as a footballer when he’s playing at levels he can get to. Michael has that personality that everyone likes him.

“I think Michael has that bit of a nasty streak in him that you don’t get to level he’s been to as a player and a coach now. He’s the right personality to bring the best out of anybody. He’s just another player that needs some love.

“If you wipe the slate clean, and you forget about the last two years, 18 months of Man United, he’s up there with the best in the world when he’s on form. He’s a phenomenal footballer, electric, but he just fell out of love with Man United and it was a fact.

“He said that himself and the fans fell out of love with him. When that happens, it’s time for a move. Will he want to come back? Or is he forced to come back for people not buying him? I don’t know.”