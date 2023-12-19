Liverpool, Arsenal ‘stunned’ by rivals as in-demand Brazil star reveals ‘big’ Premier League ‘dream’

Arsenal and Liverpool-linked Fluminese midfielder Andre has reaffirmed his desire to play in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs in recent months and it is believed that Fulham have ‘stunned’ their rivals by leading the race for his signature.

This is despite interest from Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

There are some similarities to former Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, who was strongly linked with the Gunners before landing at Nottingham Forest in January.

Andre is currently at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and has helped Fluminese reach the final of the competition, where they will play Urawa Red Diamonds or Manchester City on December 22.

A lot has been said about the young Brazilian’s future but he has now opened up on his future, admitting that a move to the Premier League is “a big dream” of his.

“I watch Premier League and it’s a big dream to play there one day,” Andre said (as per Ben Jacobs).

“I’m focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup. But my dream is clear, to be a Premier League player.”

On potentially facing City in the Club World Cup final, Andre added: “Over the last five years, Manchester City are the best team in the world and everyone in Brazil stops to watch them play.

“It will be an incredible experience to play in the Club World Cup Final if they get in through to it.”

Andre helped lead Fluminese to glory in the Copa Libertadores and has 60 appearances across all competitions this season.

He is now a full Brazil international as well, making his debut in June this year.

The 22-year-old has four caps for his country and played every minute in the most recent international break as Brazil lost to Colombia and Argentina.

That means Andre has failed to win a single match at senior international level having previously drawn a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela and been beaten in a friendly by Senegal.

