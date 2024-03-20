According to reports, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has picked out his ‘most likely destination’ amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 25-year-old progressed through the ranks at Real Sociedad and has already made just short of 200 appearances for the La Liga outfit across all competitions.

Zubimendi to the Premier League?

The defensive midfielder’s form for Real Sociedad has seen him break into Spain’s national team and he’s been capped four times for his country since making his debut in 2021.

Zubimendi has been mooted as a top target for Arsenal in recent months and he is available for just £51m due to the release clause in his contract. Earlier this week, it was claimed that Mikel Arteta has ‘ordered’ club chiefs to pay this fee so a deal can be completed swiftly.

This is likely because Arsenal are expected to face competition in the race to sign Zubimendi. Liverpool are among the sides understood to be interested in the midfielder as reported manager target Xabi Alonso is an admirer.

Arsenal are also being linked with Premier League pair Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons Zubimendi would be “perfect” for Arteta’s side.

“We’ve had a lot of stories about Arsenal and different midfielders in recent times, with big names like Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi linked with the Gunners,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“It looks difficult for a deal to happen this January, but we’ll see if the situation is different in the summer.

So, which of those players would be the best fit for Mikel Arteta’s side? My personal feeling is that Zubimendi would be fantastic, even if Onana and Douglas have the advantage of both already knowing the Premier League.

“Zubimendi is fantastic player, he can help with his vision, quality and intelligence on the ball – he’s the perfect midfielder. Still, it’s important to say that he’s very happy at Real Sociedad, only focused on his club and he already rejected chances to leave in the recent years as he always wanted to stay there.”

‘Most likely destination’

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Zubimendi believes Arsenal are his ‘most likely transfer destination’ as he has a ‘fairly clear idea of where he will be playing next season’.

The signing of Zubimendi is an ‘objective’ of Arteta and this move is expected to be ‘carried out over the next few weeks’.

The report adds: ‘He has once again become one of Arsenal’s options to provide balance in their midfield with a view to 2024/2025, having approached Real Sociedad to sign him, something that the Basque team seeks to avoid.

‘Since they do not want to do without the services of one of their most valuable footballers in the current squad led by Imanol Alguacil, they are forcing the London club to put on the table an offer that would go above 60 million.’