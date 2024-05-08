According to reports, AFC Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly is ‘leaning towards’ signing for Newcastle United despite interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Newcastle are going to be impacted by their ongoing Financial Fair Play issues this summer and it’s even been suggested that they may be forced to sell Bruno Guimaraes and/or Alexander Isak to ease their problems.

Saudi-funded PIF have invested heavily since completing its takeover of Newcastle United towards the end of 2021.

With Newcastle perhaps unable to spend freely in the summer, they may have to pursue low-cost signings and one of their priorities will be to strengthen in defence.

The Magpies have been seriously impacted by injuries this season. This has especially been the case at centre-back as Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have been ruled out for most of 2024 after suffering severe knee injuries.

Newcastle to sign Kelly?

Newcastle are already making moves to sign one or two more centre-backs. According to Caught Offside, they are battling Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Bournemouth defender Kelly on a free transfer.

The report claims Arsenal and Liverpool have ‘made approaches’ for Kelly, who is set to be out of contract in the summer. Despite this, he is ‘most convinced by an offer from Newcastle’.

Caught Offside also claims Newcastle are a likely destination for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is also set to leave his current club on a free transfer this summer.

‘Sources with a close understanding of Kelly’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that there’s a lot of interest in the 25-year-old as he approaches becoming a free agent this summer, but it’s Newcastle currently leading the race for his signature. ‘The Magpies are also pursuing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, another free agent, and CaughtOffside understands that both players have responded positively to the contract offers on the table from figures at St James’ Park. ‘Although Arsenal and Liverpool also both have an interest in Kelly, it seems that the former England Under-21 international is leaning towards Newcastle due to the length of the contract on offer and because of a stronger guarantee of regular playing time with Eddie Howe’s side, CaughtOffside understands.’

Regarding Kelly, a report from French outlet Foot Mercato claims Newcastle have come to an ‘agreement’ to sign the centre-back.

‘At the end of his contract, the former English international hopeful, capable of playing in central defense, but also as a left back, already has an agreement with a club. ‘According to our information, the 25-year-old English defender has reached an agreement with the Newcastle team who will bring back an experienced player without spending a single cent. The current coach of the Magpies knows him very well since he coached him when Eddie Howe coached the Cherries.’

