‘Bonkers’ Arsenal, Liverpool decision revealed as Arteta and Klopp are ‘offered’ £60m-rated star

Joao Palhinha has been “offered” to Liverpool and Arsenal after Chelsea deemed the Fulham midfielder too old to sign, according to a journalist.

The Portuguese international has been outstanding for the Cottagers since joining them from Sporting for around £17million last summer.

He quickly established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and currently leads the top flight for tackles made with 64, which is 19 more than Sheffield United’s Vinicius Souza in second.

After an impressive debut campaign in England, Palhinha was very close to leaving Fulham for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel’s side left their interest too late in the window, however, agreeing to pay a fee believed to be in the region of £60m on deadline day, but the Cottagers could not sign a replacement in time so a deal was not finalised.

Premier League stats: Trippier most touches and key passes; Palhinha, Fernandes lead key metrics

Bayern remain interested but are unlikely to make the same bid in January, which has opened the door for other clubs.

There is plenty of interest in the Premier League, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all said to be keen.

All three clubs are in need of a defensive midfielder and it would not be a surprise to see them fight for Palhinha’s signature in the winter window.

However, it has been claimed by transfer journalist Alex Crook that Arsenal and Liverpool have “reservations” over the signing of Palhinha – who has been offered to the Gunners, Reds, and Chelsea.

“I still think it’s bonkers that because of his age the big clubs in the Premier League don’t seem to be interested,” Crook said.

“We [talkSPORT] ran the story that he was offered to Chelsea and they thought he was too old and we also believe he’s been offered to Arsenal and Liverpool, but they have their reservations as well

“I think he’ll probably end up at Bayern, probably in January.”

Fulham face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday and it is quite surprising not to see the Magpies’ name mentioned more often when it comes to Palhinha.

With Sandro Tonali suspended until next season, Eddie Howe is believed to be in the market for a new midfielder and the former Sporting captain could be an ideal replacement.

MAILBOX: Jurgen Klopp’s charisma affords Liverpool boss more leeway than Mikel Arteta…