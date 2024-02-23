According to reports, Manchester United could join the race to sign Wolves standout Pedro Neto, who is being linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Neto has been seriously hampered by injuries in recent years. He was restricted to just 31 Premier League appearances from the start of the 2021/22 season to the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 23-year-old has been in stunning form this season, though. He has three goals and 11 assists in his 19 appearances across all competitions.

His immense performances have fuelled talk linking him with a summer move to one of Wolves’ Premier League rivals but manager Gary O’Neil is keen to keep their prized asset beyond the end of this season.

O’Neil’s side were expected to be in a relegation fight this season but they have surpassed expectations and sit 11th in the Premier League. He recently insisted that he does not “want to lose” his “best players”.

“I’ve been asked a few times this week about the summer already and I’m not interested in discussing Pedro Neto leaving the football club,” O’Neil told reporters.

“He’s a fantastic player that we spent a lot of money on, that we work very hard on, and as far as I’m concerned we don’t want to lose our best players.

“So we have a long way to go yet this season and then hopefully he stays with us and we can keep pushing towards the top half of the table.”

But The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle are “all admirers” of Neto.

Ornstein has also indicated that Man Utd could be in contention for Neto “with Dan Ashworth moving there from Newcastle”. The winger will not come cheap though as it will “take around £80m” for Wolves to sell.

“Neto is having a brilliant season and that makes him one to watch in the next transfer window,” Ornstein said during a Q&A for The Athletic.

“The first thing to say is there’s no guarantee he will leave Wolverhampton Wanderers. He’s under contract until 2027 and the club are on course for a much higher finish than they would have budgeted for, strengthening their footballing and financial outlook.

“Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United (perhaps Manchester United, too, with Dan Ashworth moving there from Newcastle) are all admirers of the Portugal international, although they may harbour some reservations about his fitness record.

“It would also take around £80million ($100m) for Wolves to part with Neto and that is another obstacle. There has been no concrete movement before the summer, so it’s impossible to say where he is most likely to end up.

“I’m not aware of Tottenham making any movement on Neto. I’m also not sure they would be in the mix for a player who is expected to cost about £80m if he leaves this summer.”