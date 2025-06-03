‘Alvarez is an Atletico Madrid player’: Club president slaps down Arsenal and Liverpool interest

The Premier League’s top two will have to keep their options open when it comes to acquiring a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal and champions Liverpool have both been linked with a shock move for former Manchester City centre-forward Julian Alvarez, who left the Etihad Stadium for Atletico Madrid last summer and has enhanced his reputation in his first season in La Liga.

Now 25, Alvarez was impressive in a Man City shirt but surprisingly divided opinion in the formidable shadow of Erling Haaland.

Having moved to the Premier League from Buenos Aires giants River Plate, the World Cup winner set sail for Madrid in 2024 in a deal worth a reported £81.8 million and proceeded to rattle in the goals.

He scored 29 times in all competitions for Los Rojiblancos and speculation about a swift return to England has inevitably followed his immediate success in Spain.

Atletico, who finished third behind Barcelona and city rivals Real Madrid in 2024-25, have Alvarez under contract until 2030 and would be looking for a colossal transfer fee if he were for sale. The club’s president has issued a very clear statement that he is not.

“Julian Alvarez is an Atletico Madrid player and will be an Atletico Madrid player,” Enrique Cerezo told Marca at the opening of a restaurant in Madrid on Monday, where he also welcomed the extension of Antoine Griezmann’s contract at the Metropolitano.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have a clear need to bring in a centre-forward but the Mirror points out that Alvarez would have a say when it comes to a Premier League return.

“Arsenal were referred to as the ‘strongest bidders’, with the Gunners desperate to sign an elite striker as they bid to finally end their long wait for a domestic title,” reports Dan Marsh.

“It was also noted that Alvarez himself had ‘reservations’ about returning to the Premier League despite his success at Manchester City, where his departure split opinions.”

The Argentina international scored 20 goals in 67 league games for Man City between 2022 and 2024 but the Premier League’s 2024-25 champions and runners-up have more promising irons in the fire in the striker department this summer.

Chelsea appear to have stolen a march on them both in the chase for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike but Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig remain very much live options for the Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool have already added to Arne Slot’s weaponry with the capture of versatile wide player Jeremie Frimpong, the imminent signing of Milos Kerkez and positive progress towards an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, arguably Europe’s most in-demand transfer target.

The Reds have reportedly added Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos to their centre-forward shortlist with Darwin Nunez expected to leave Anfield this summer.