Arsenal, Liverpool transfer blow amid ‘tension rise’ with ‘disturbing’ scenario created at ‘obsessed’ club

Real Sociedad reportedly want to keep one of Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi, who have been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, respectively

According to reports, Real Sociedad want to keep one of Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi, who have been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, respectively.

Liverpool recently expressed an interest in signing Zubimendi, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and FC Barcelona.

It has been widely reported that the Spanish international does not want to leave Sociedad, however, David Ornstein has reported that he is expected to accept a move to Anfield if the two clubs can agree on a fee.

Arsenal have previously been interested but are reportedly prioritising Zubimendi’s club and national team team-mate Merino.

The former Newcastle United player is out of contract next year and is believed to be available for around £25million.

However, Liverpool’s interest in Zubimendi – who has a £51m release clause – has thrown a spanner in the works, with Sociedad very reluctant to lose both players this summer.

Real Sociedad deal transfer blow to Arsenal OR Liverpool

This is emphasised by a report coming out of Spain, where it is claimed that ‘tension continues to rise’ with the sporting managing currently ‘experiencing the most disturbing moments since they have been at the helm’.

The report claims: ‘The situation is of such concern and impatience that even the communication department itself has cancelled all interviews with the players of its squad in the week of the start of the season until the situation of two of the great heavyweights of the txuri-urdin squad is resolved’.

It is added that neither Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in a delay with the transfer market closing in two weeks, and Sociedad ‘need them to decide as soon as possible to make decisions regarding the reinforcements’.

They are at least boosted by Liverpool ‘setting a deadline’ for Zubimendi to make a decision.

The disastrous outcome of both players leaving would result in the ideal signings of three players, though Sociedad’s ‘obsession is to try to get at least one of the two to stay, as they are fully aware that the departure of both would be a catastrophe of dimensions not yet known’.

Of course ‘it will not be easy’ for this to happen with two Premier League giants lurking, with it emphasised that Zubimendi accepting a move to Liverpool is ‘probable’.

Having ‘promised’ Merino that they would listen to offers, the La Liga side are unlikely to leave him ‘stranded’ if Arsenal make an official bid after his team-mate leaves.

Sociedad have tried to convince both players with huge salary hikes and are currently ‘trying to buy time that unfortunately it seems that they will not have’.

It is looking pretty bleak for the Spanish outfit, who are likely to lose two of their best players. And if they go, perhaps Takefusa Kubo will follow…

👉 More: Arsenal news | Liverpool news | F36Skive: Can you recall the first manager sacked in every Prem season?