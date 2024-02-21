According to Fabrizio Romano, Wolves star Pedro Neto is “very likely” to leave the Premier League club this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Neto has struggled with injuries in recent years but he has been back to his best this season.

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves have been one of this season’s surprise packages in the Premier League and Neto has been one of their standout performers. He has three goals and 11 assists in his 19 appearances across all competitions.

The winger is expected to secure himself a move to a Big Six club in the summer and it’s been widely reported that Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring the £60m-rated star’s situation.

Despite this, O’Neil recently insisted that he “doesn’t want to lose” Neto in the summer.

“I’ve been asked a few times this week about the summer already and I’m not interested in discussing Pedro Neto leaving the football club,” O’Neil told reporters.

“He’s a fantastic player that we spent a lot of money on, that we work very hard on, and as far as I’m concerned we don’t want to lose our best players.

“So we have a long way to go yet this season and then hopefully he stays with us and we can keep pushing towards the top half of the table.”

READ MORE: Predicting every Premier League club’s next manager… Arteta to Manchester City, Simeone at Newcastle



When asked about claims Wolves had already named their asking price for Neto, O’Neil added: “I saw some of the stuff out there and none of that came from me or the club.

“There will be rumours circulating around a lot of our players hopefully because of the work they’re doing. But the club’s stance will be decided in the summer on who we think we can lose – whether that’s anybody – and what the price needs to be.”

Romano cannot see O’Neil keeping hold of the Wolves star heading into next season, though. He has suggested that Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham all “appreciate” the 23-year-old.

“Keep an eye on Pedro Neto for the summer – in the last few days Wolves manager Gary O’Neil discussed the possibility of Neto staying in the summer, but from what I understand, it is very likely that we’ll see Neto leaving in the summer transfer window,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“There will be important clubs in for Neto, and his agent is already in contact with some clubs. I can’t mention the specific clubs who’ve been spoken to yet, but for sure Arsenal and Tottenham have appreciated the player for a long time, while Liverpool also appreciated him a few months ago though we’ll now have to see what happens with them under a new director.

“Still, Neto has been scouted by clubs like the ones mentioned above, and now we’ll see what happens in terms of negotiations in the next months.”