Arsenal now ‘lock on’ to signing Atletico Madrid star with ‘decision reached’ on £67m January transfer

According to reports, Arsenal have now ‘locked on’ to signing Atletico Madrid and Spain star Alex Baena ahead of the January transfer window.

It has been widely reported that the Gunners could re-enter the transfer market to improve their attack in the upcoming winter window.

Mikel Arteta‘s side already appear firm favourites to win the Premier League this season, but their attack is not as strong as some of Europe’s elite.

Arsenal’s supreme defence has carried them over the past couple of years, and their attack is arguably weaker than it was throughout last season.

This is because the north London side only signed Christos Tzolis to strengthen their attack after letting Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli leave.

Arsenal did try to make a statement attacking signing, but they missed out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola in the summer.

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Therefore, Arsenal appear to have funds to sign a top-level winger and/or striker to upgrade their forward department, and they could do this in the January window.

Bournemouth standout Junior Kroupi has emerged as Arsenal’s leading striker target, but Baena is an option for the flanks.

The 25-year-old joined Atletico Madrid from Villarreal in 2025 and he played a key role for Spain as they won the World Cup in the summer.

Baena has also shone at the start of this season, with the versatile winger contributing nine goal involvements in his 15 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal ‘lock on’ to signing Alex Baena

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Arsenal have decided to ‘lock on’ to signing Baena after they tracked him before he joined Atletico Madrid.

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Baena is said to be valued at around £67m, but a move is far more likely for next summer rather than January because Atletico Madrid have ‘reached a decision’ to keep him for the remainder of this season at least.

It is also said that Arsenal face competition from Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and others for Baena.

On Atletico Madrid’s stance, the report explains:

‘Despite the growing list of teams keen, Atletico have made clear that Baena forms part of Simeone’s longer-term plans. ‘The LaLiga giants, currently second in the table and just two points adrift of reigning champions Barcelona, are not expected to entertain offers in January unless what sources describe as an ‘exceptional bid’ arrives.’

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