Arsenal expert reveals Gunners have ‘looked’ at ‘unpredictable’ £60m star Arteta is ‘crying out for’

Arsenal have had a look at RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons and could make a move for the Dutchman in the summer, according to journalist Charles Watts.

The Gunners beat Fulham on Tuesday night to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to nine points and they will have everything crossed that Everton can travel to Anfield tonight and take points off Arne Slot’s men.

Despite victory last night, the odds are stacked against Arsenal as they look likely to end the season as a Premier League runner-up for a third campaign in a row.

Arsenal still have a chance of beating Real Madrid in the Champions League with the two-legged quarter-final coming up later this month.

Mikel Arteta confirmed earlier in the week that Arsenal will be having a “big summer” in the transfer window with rumours it could be a record-breaking market for the Gunners.

And Netherlands international Simons is one player who keeps being linked with Watts – who has covered Arsenal for years – insisting the Gunners have “looked at” before.

Watts told Caught Offside: “I’m a big fan of Xavi Simons, who has once again been linked with Arsenal. He’s a player they have looked at in the past.

“He’s the type of player that I really think they need to add to the squad, which is why I hope their attacking reinforcements this summer do not just stop with a striker.

“I really think they need more than that, whether that be another out and out left winger or a playmaker type, like Simons, who could play out wide or in a more central role behind the forward.

“He will be expensive, certainly over £60 million you would think and that might be a problem, given Arsenal are going to have to commit at least £120m or so on a new striker and a new midfielder, probably Martin Zubimendi.

“A new backup keeper also has to be secured, so it’s shaping up to be a summer which will see a significant outlay from Arsenal in the transfer market.

“Whether that will stop them being able to push the boat out for Simons or someone similar could well depend on whether they manage to bring in some money from sales.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal fans accused of ‘pompous self-regard’ and much, much worse

👉 When will Liverpool win the league? Earliest, funniest, Arsenal guard of honour, Anfield decider

👉 Arsenal receive ‘green light’ to sign £62.5m PL star amid Liverpool interest as ‘sources’ reveal key detail

“As I said, I think it would be worth it because this squad is crying out for a bit of unpredictability in attack. Someone who can do something out of nothing in the final third.

“Simons has shown he can do that and Eberechi Eze is another I believe could be a good fit.”

After some reports claimed that Arsenal have now conceded that Liverpool are more likely to sign Alexander Isak, it appears the Gunners have turned their attention towards a deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Watts added on Gyokeres: “It was interesting to see the new links to Viktor Gyokeres this week following the appointment of Andrea Berta.

“David Ornstein reported in the Athletic that the Sweden international has moved further up the list of potential striker targets for the Gunners ahead of the summer transfer window.

“Interest in Gyokeres has always been there, although it’s been relatively lukewarm of late. So it’s interesting that he appears now that interest appears to have heated up upon Berta’s arrival.

“We’ll have to see if it goes any further than that and I think it would certainly show Berta’s influence if it does, because it feels pretty clear that Mikel Arteta has perhaps had other targets in mind.

“We know that his dream signing would be Alexander Isak, but that feels totally unrealistic to me and the last thing Arsenal need this summer would be a prolonged chase for a target who they are very unlikely to get.

“So Arteta might need some convincing when it comes to focusing on other targets and Berta will obviously play a big part in that.

“He clearly likes Gyokeres given the previous links we’ve seen between the striker and Atletico Madrid, so it would make sense for him to now look to bring him to North London.

“From a personal point of view, I think I would prefer him to Benjamin Sesko.

“I like Sesko from what I’ve seen of him and I wouldn’t be disappointed if he does end up being the striker that Arsenal land, but I would have more confidence in Gyokeres hitting the ground running.

“I like how direct he is. It’s just all about scoring goals with him. Yes, there will be doubts over whether he could maintain the sort of form he has produced in Portugal in the Premier League, but I’m confident he would score goals over here.

“Of course he won’t score the same amount that he has in Portugal, but I still see him having the capability to be a very capable forward with Arsenal.”