Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is expected to join Arsenal this summer with the Blues unlikely to stand in his way, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in at least one new winger to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window with Mikel Arteta desperate to improve the club’s attacking options.

A deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is taking shape, while there is strong interest in Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

Madueke was a surprise name that entered the transfer rumour mill earlier last week with Arsenal apparently keen to bring the England international to the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano commented yesterday: “Understand Arsenal are set to send opening bid for Noni Madueke after agreement with the player on personal terms.”

Before Romano gave an update in his GiveMeSport newsletter on Monday: “Arsenal appreciate Rodrygo, but nothing will happen before the Club World Cup ends. Noni Madueke talks will continue to understand if clubs can reach an agreement.”

Before former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – claimed that he is “expecting Madueke to join Arsenal” before the end of the transfer window.

Brown told Football Insider: “I am expecting Madueke to join Arsenal. It’s the type of deal that would work for all parties, because Arsenal are serious about their interest and I hear Chelsea are willing to let him go.

“That should be enough to get the ball rolling and Arsenal are preparing an offer for him. I don’t think they’ll have any reservations about letting him go there if the price is right.

“For me, he has got to be playing regular football at this stage of his career. Arsenal have got to decide what their plans are for him, and I have no doubt Arteta will have laid out those plans for him already.

“Is he going to start ahead of Saka? No. Maybe he’ll play on that left-hand side, but he’s not a left-winger as much as he is obviously capable of playing there.

“But they’ve decided he’s the one they want so the manager must have a role in mind. He’s got a lot of assets which are going to benefit Arsenal and a lot of talent they clearly admire.

“So I think they’re going to make that formal offer before long and it shouldn’t be too hard to reach an agreement with Chelsea.”