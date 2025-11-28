Former Chelsea man Noni Madueke is ready for a “hostile” reception as he returns to Stamford Bridge with Arsenal, as he also suggested he’s brushed off the #NoToMadueke campaign from his own fans.

The Gunners, who currently lead the Blues by six points in the Premier League, head to the second-placed side on Sunday. It’s a big game for a number of reasons, not least because a win for Chelsea would cut the gap between the clubs to three points.

It’s also a big game for Madueke, who left Stamford Bridge to join Arsenal for £52million in the summer.

It’s the first time he’ll play against Chelsea, who he played 92 games for, since he left, and he’s ready for a potentially volatile response.

He said: “It might be a little bit hostile; it might not be. But I am a professional footballer. I have played in loads of atmospheres. I don’t know if anything will faze me. I will just be focused on the task.

“The fixture is not about me. The fixture is about Arsenal getting another three points in the league and being closer to the objective.”

Blocking out the noise should not be too hard, with the winger having had a negative response from his own supporters initially, with some Arsenal fans running a #NoToMadueke social media campaign when he was signing.

He said: “You are in the public eye – people can say whatever they want about you. But being in the stadium, and how the fans have taken to me in the stadium, is unbelievable.

“The last game versus Tottenham was incredible and that gives me such a boost.

“I play on the side of the pitch. I can feel them; I can hear them. When they are that positive about me it gives me a massive boost. Honestly, I am made up about it.”

Madueke returned to action in the victory against Tottenham, following a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, before he played 52 minutes after coming off the bench to replace injured Leandro Trossard against Bayern Munich.

Madueke scored his first Arsenal goal against Bayern, helping his side to the 3-1 victory, and will be full of confidence as the Gunners face a stern test against the second-placed club in the Premier League, who are coming off a 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the week.

