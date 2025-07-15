Unpopular Arsenal signing ‘won’t put an end’ to deal for ‘tempted’ La Liga star

Arsenal will still look to pursue a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in the summer transfer window despite the imminent signing of Noni Madueke, according to reports.

The Gunners have already tied up three signings this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard all completing deals.

Madueke looks like the next player through the door at the Emirates Stadium with Sky Sports reporting that he was expected to undergo his medical on Monday.

Over 5000 people have signed a #NOTOMADUEKE petition as a protest at the north London club being interested in another Chelsea player.

Arsenal have been linked to Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu this summer, and former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists the Brazilian could still arrive this summer.

Brown told Football Insider: “Arsenal are in a situation now where they have to be winning things. That’s the step they’re trying to make in the transfer window and the reason they seem to be making progress on a number of different deals.

“They want to upgrade on the players who they think are not quite enough to make them title winners. Gabriel Martinelli is one of those, and it’s no secret they’re looking to bring in wingers.

“Madueke seems to be coming in, but I don’t think that will put an end to their deals. They’ve been keeping a close eye on Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid, and that’s a deal they feel would work for all parties.

“It became apparent at the Club World Cup that he isn’t in their starting XI plans because he was coming off the bench in most of those games. If Arsenal feel they can offer him regular football, then that’s a move he could be tempted to make.

“This is where their scouting will come in handy, because they’ll decide whether he’s the right player to come straight into their team and make a difference. A lot might depend on what Real Madrid are asking for him because it might be big money.”

After Madueke, Arsenal are also seemingly close on deals for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera and Sporting CP striker Gyokeres with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming a ‘here we go’ for the former.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Christian Mosquera’s medical at Arsenal have been booked with documents in place between clubs. Mosquera will sign long term deal later this week. Here we go, fully confirmed.’