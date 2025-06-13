Arsenal make ‘major breakthrough’ for Sesko with bid ‘closer to €100m’ expected ‘early next week’

Arsenal have secured a ‘major breakthrough’ in their attempts to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, according to reports.

The Gunners are finally going to sign a new centre-forward this summer with widespread reports claiming that Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have a couple of targets in mind.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Sesko have been linked over the last few months as Arsenal look to sign a guaranteed goalscorer.

The 22-year-old contributed 21 goals and five assists in all competitions last season as Leipzig could only finish seventh in the Bundesliga table.

And now Sesko is reportedly ready to test himself away from the German club with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insisting on Sunday that he’s “totally convinced Sesko will play for Arsenal” next season.

Plettenberg brought another update on Tuesday, he wrote on X: ‘Two clubs from Saudi Arabia are pushing to sign Benjamin #Sesko! However, his preference is clear: he wants to stay in Europe. #Arsenal and Sesko are working on the details to reach an agreement. The deal is on.’

There have been reports that Sesko is getting ‘frustrated’ by Leipzig as they continue to stick to their valuation of €80m this summer despite the Slovenia international’s camp insisting they had an agreement that he would be sold for €70m.

But now Football Transfers insist that Arsenal have ‘made a major breakthrough’ in their talks to sign Sesko with the Premier League club ‘better placed than ever’ to land the Leipzig striker.

It is understood that there ‘has been significant progress regarding the transfer fee and structure of the agreement’ between the two clubs and now a bid is ‘expected early next week’ from Arsenal.

It has been disclosed to Football Transfers ‘that Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to be closer to €100 million than €80m with their offer’ with Arsenal looking to spread out the cost over a longer timeframe than the Bundesliga outfit wanted.

The report adds that ‘there are no major issues forecast’ over Sesko’s wage demands with Arsenal ‘the only club in advanced talks with the Slovenia international’.

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre insists Sesko “could definitely help” the Gunners next season as he gives the transfer his endorsement.

Silvestre said recently: “I like Benjamin Sesko and he could definitely help Arsenal in their attacking department. It would be a good transfer, especially given their current situation with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, who both seem to be in and out of the squad, and neither are out-and-out number nines.”

