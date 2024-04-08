Arsenal make £94m offer for future ‘best midfielder in the world’ with Arteta ‘optimistic’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bring Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to the Emirates Stadium in the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners brought in Declan Rice in the summer transfer window as they broke their transfer record by paying £105m to West Ham for the England international.

Mikel Arteta ‘wants’ Eduardo Camavinga at Arsenal

But Arsenal could spend big on the same area again in the summer with rumours already swirling about their interest in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Arteta’s side went back to the top of the Premier League over the weekend with their 3-0 victory on the road at Brighton with Liverpool dropping points against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arsenal once again seen as an attractive proposition to the top players in the world and winning the Premier League title would further enhance their growing reputation under Arteta.

And now Spanish website Defensa Central insist that Arsenal have ‘put’ €110m on the table for Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga with the Premier League side one of the clubs ‘most interested’ in the France international.

Arteta ‘wants’ Camavinga at the Emirates Stadium next season and would ‘pay a lot of money’ to see it happen and Arsenal reckon he ‘would be an even better footballer than what he is at Real Madrid’ in the Premier League.

Arsenal boss Arteta is ‘optimistic’ that he can get Camavinga in the summer if the 21-year-old doesn’t start some of Real Madrid’s upcoming key matches with the midfielder in and out the team under Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid for their part ‘are not studying’ the possibility of losing him as they ‘believe that he is going to become the best midfielder in the world’.

Arsenal are also looking to sign a new striker in the summer with some claims that they would struggle to win the Premier League this season with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their only senior strikers.

Fabrizio Romano: Viktor Gyokeres is appreciated by Arsenal

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres has been heavily linked and now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has an update on Arsenal’s interest in the Sweden international.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Arsenal will sign an important striker this summer, and one of the names on their list is Viktor Gyokeres. They’ve been following the Sporting Lisbon striker during this remarkable season, but they’re not the only ones.

“Gyokeres is appreciated by Arsenal, but they still have to decide what they’re going to do, and remember that the Swedish striker has a €100m release clause, with Sporting insisting that they want something very close to this fee, not something like €50 or €60m as reported by some media outlets.

“Gyokeres’ agent is in Lisbon and his situation will be assessed. Let’s see what happens with Arsenal, but they could have other options too, so it’s not something that’s going to be decided now.

“There have also been reports linking Mikayil Faye with Arsenal, but I’m not aware of negotiations or talks with Arsenal at this stage.

“Several clubs are monitoring him, he’s a potential big talent but first of all it’s Barcelona who have to decide what they want to do with Faye; keep him with first team, sell for big money. Internal talks will follow in May, no negotiations are taking place with other clubs now.”