Arsenal ‘make approach’ for Edu successor and Liverpool hijack could be his first signing

Arsenal have made their approach for Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos as they look for Edu’s successor, according to reports.

Arsenal confirmed on November 4 that Edu had handed in his resignation as the Gunners’ sporting director, bringing to end his five-year spell at the Emirates Stadium which started as the club’s technical director before a promotion in November 2022.

His decision to quit Arsenal came as a shock to everyone, including Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who had built an excellent relationship with the Brazilian in the process of building a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League.

Real Sociedad director of football Roberto Olabe has been among the people linked with replacing Edu at Arsenal but now Football Transfers claims that they have now approached their preferred candidate.

The report insists that Campos – who has built title-winning sides at Monaco and Lille before his latest test at PSG – ‘has been approached by Arsenal to take over from Edu’ as they continue their search for a new sporting director.

Football Transfers adds:

‘Campos’ three-year contract as Football Advisor to PSG expires at the end of this season. PSG and Nasser Al-Khelaifi have told Campos that they want to extend his deal. ‘There have been discussions over the conditions for some time now but the two parties are yet to come to an agreement. This has led Arsenal to explore Campos’ availability following Edu’s resignation. ‘Arsenal’s interest has been driven by manager Mikel Arteta, who will be key to the appointment of Edu’s successor.’

And his first signing could be Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush with Arsenal boss Arteta still on the lookout for a new centre-forward over the next couple of transfer windows.

Liverpool have been heavily linked to the Egyptian as they look out for potential replacements for Mohamed Salah – who could leave at the end of his contract in the summer- but former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown reckons Arsenal could hijack any moves for Marmoush.

Brown told Football Insider: “A number of clubs are interested in him, from what I’ve heard. If you’re putting up the sort of numbers he has been, you’re bound to attract interest.

“Man City have been mentioned, but there are a few Premier League clubs in need of a new forward who have him on their radar. Arsenal, for example, are in need of a striker and I’m told they’ve been looking.

“At the moment, it’s early days, so it may be they look at him and decide he’s not the one and then move on to other targets. But clubs are putting in the work, watching him, and that interest is growing.

“He’s playing in the Bundesliga, and these clubs will have scouts covering the Bundesliga who will be assessing his level and then they’ll make a decision.”