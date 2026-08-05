Arsenal make decision on selling Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd after Guimaraes deal is sealed

Arsenal have decided whether they will sell Myles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd this summer as they close in on signing Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports.

The Gunners are moving forward with more business after securing the signings of Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis, while they have turned Piero Hincapie’s loan move into a permanent deal.

Arsenal have made big strides towards bringing in Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes with widespread reports revealing that a deal between the Magpies and the Gunners has been ‘agreed’.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X earlier on Wednesday: ‘BREAKING: Bruno Guimarães to Arsenal, HERE WE GO! Agreement in place with Newcastle after long talks and personal terms in place with Bruno since July. Fee worth £75m. New midfielder for Mikel Arteta.’

Lewis-Skelly had been rumoured to be a potential casualty of Arsenal’s summer business with the defender also capable of playing in central midfield, as shown towards the end of last term.

A report last week insisted that Man Utd were considering an ‘intriguing move’ for Lewis-Skelly as they look to bring in a new left-back before the close of the transfer window.

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And now Football Insider insists that Arsenal ‘have no intention of cashing in on young starlet’ Lewis-Skelly despite strong interest from Man Utd.

It is understood that ‘the Gunners will not entertain the idea of letting him leave’ to Man Utd with Arsenal ‘adamant that they will not lose players to a direct rival like the Red Devils this summer’.

The report adds: ‘Mikel Arteta views Lewis-Skelly as a key part of his project for 2026-27, after some impressive midfield performances at the end of last season.

‘Arsenal are not actively looking to sell the youngster as a result, especially with Christian Norgaard on the verge of joining Everton.’

More details on how Arsenal edged closer to Guimaraes confirmation

Diving deeper into the Guimaraes transfer saga, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie wrote on X: ‘Newcastle did NOT want to sell, and were desperate to keep Bruno Guimarães. If Bruno had said he wanted to stay, Newcastle would have refused ANY offer from Arsenal or any other club.

‘Attempts to persuade him otherwise and positive conversations were held, but Bruno was insistent he wanted to leave because he felt this was his last big opportunity to win titles.

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‘The deal could only happen if two things happed: Bruno said he wanted to leave (which he has respectfully) and Newcastle sold on their terms, similar to Tonali & Gordon.

‘Newcastle insisted it was their valuation, or no deal; they would only deal at a fee which would become one of the highest ever paid in the world for a 28+ year old.

‘In addition, a deal would only be sanctioned if the situation was handled properly (eg. attended training camp in Spain). Newcastle feel Bruno has complied with their demands immaculately. They did not want a repeat of the Isak situation where he refused to train.

‘Agents were in between the clubs from the out set but Newcastle refused all pushes, which had began with mentions of £40-£45m in June. Arsenal elongated the transfer by refusing to contact Newcastle for weeks – which Newcastle found bizarre.

‘Newcastle insisted there have been no fall outs and good relations remain between player and club.’

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