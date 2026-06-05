Arsenal have made their interest known to Porto in the race for Man Utd transfer target William Gomes, according to reports.

Widespread reports have hinted that the Gunners are looking to sign at least one forward in the summer transfer market to build on their success this season.

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions last month as Mikel Arteta ended their run of 22 years without a league title.

The Gunners couldn’t make the season even sweeter when they faced Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, as Arteta’s side lost 4-3 on penalties.

Arsenal were extremely solid defensively this season but were criticised at times for their style of play and reliance on set-piece goals in attack.

Both The Athletic‘s David Ornstein and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano have revealed that a left-winger is a top priority for Arsenal this season, while a new striker could even be on the cards.

READ: Arsenal surge in race for £100m striker as Romano confirms ‘movements’ on signing from PSG

Ornstein said on TNT Sports after the Champions League final: “The number nine position is interesting. A penny for the thoughts of Victor Gyokeres tonight, his first season, and he helped them to this final and then was put on the bench.

“Then the left-sided attack is a big priority for them, and they’ve been looking at it for a few years, and I think they may be the summer where they really go for something. They’ve got the options there.”

Ornstein added: “They want a six/eight midfielder. They want to strengthen at right-back as well.

“So when you tally up what they’ve got to do, you could see that outlay in the market from last summer repeated or even exceeded.”

READ: Man City in talks to ‘trigger’ obscure Morgan Rogers ‘buy-back clause’ to deny Arsenal and Man Utd

In a follow-up report, Romano said on X: “Arsenal have already started working and planning for summer signings.

“At least 3 signings are expected, could be even more based on exits.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

Arsenal ‘make enquiry’ for Brazilian

And now Globo Esporte insists that Arsenal ‘have made an enquiry’ over the availability of Porto forward William Gomes, who has an €80m (£69m) release clause at the Portuguese club.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United ‘have sought information about the 20-year-old Brazilian’ and ‘all three clubs have contacted the player’s representatives to understand the situation’.

It is understood that Porto ‘does not intend to facilitate a possible departure’ unless one of the interested parties ends up triggering the Brazilian’s release clause.

One player who could make way in the forward areas this summer is Leandro Trossard, who started the Champions League final against PSG, with Turkish website Sporx insisting that Besiktas are ‘pushing hard’ for the Belgian and are ‘expected to make a serious offer to the north London club in the coming days’.

Trossard is ‘top of the transfer list’ at Besiktas and the Istanbul-based side have ‘re-established contact’ after being keen on a deal for the Arsenal winger last summer.

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