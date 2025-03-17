Arsenal have made their ‘final offer’ for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a decent season in the Premier League but it now looks like they will have to make do with being runners-up for the third season in a row.

Arsenal reduced the gap slightly over the weekend to 12 points to leaders Liverpool after beating Chelsea 1-0, thanks to a Mikel Merino header.

It would now take a monumental collapse from Arne Slot’s side – who were on League Cup final duty – to hand Arsenal a chance of winning the Premier League title as Liverpool have only lost one league match all season.

Arsenal still have a chance of winning the Champions League as they face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals next month, but attention has already turned to the summer.

It has become clear in recent months that Arsenal are looking to improve in attacking areas of the summer with Mikel Arteta keen to improve his centre-forward and wide options.

And there have been numerous reports for months linking the Gunners with a move for Newcastle striker Isak, although the Magpies are failing to entertain the thought of the Swede moving on.

But a fresh report on Spanish website Fichajes claims that Arsenal have made a ‘final offer’ of €120m (£101m) for Isak after the Newcastle striker emerged as the Gunners’ ‘top target for the upcoming transfer window’.

It’s claimed that the ‘massive offer’ reflects ‘the London club’s determination to secure the striker’s services’ but a ‘deal won’t be easy’.

However, the report adds that ‘those close to the player haven’t ruled out a change of scenery if the offer is sufficiently attractive’.

Fichajes continues:

‘Arsenal’s interest in Isak isn’t new, but it has grown in recent months due to the need to find a reliable number 9. ‘Arteta believes the Swede would bring mobility, power, and goalscoring power to a team that, while creating plenty of chances, has lacked impact in the penalty area. The investment would be high, but the Emirates are convinced that signing Isak would represent a leap in quality for the squad.’

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reckons the potential signing of Isak could win the Premier League title for Arsenal next season.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal fans have been calling out for a No.9 for two or three years.

“If you can sign Isak, you’ve got to do it. They could win the league with him because he’s phenomenal and gives them something different.

“They’ve put so many good pieces in but they need that little extra now.”

