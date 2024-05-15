Arsenal make first ‘formal offer’ for Arteta’s top target as Edu listens to bids for homegrown star

Arsenal have made their opening offer to Real Sociedad in an attempt to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have taken the Premier League title race to the final day of the season after they beat Man Utd 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Tuesday night means Arsenal need the Citizens to drop points on the final day to have a chance of winning the title.

But regardless, Arsenal have put themselves in a brilliant position to build on this season with Mikel Arteta’s side now viewed as a top force in European football again.

And that could include persuading some of the best players to move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer as Arteta and Edu identify their top targets.

It is understood that Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi is their top target as they look to improve their depth in midfield amid reports Thomas Partey could leave in the summer.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 The four players Arsenal need to win the Premier League title next year

👉 Liverpool, Chelsea told to ‘bite Arsenal’s arm off’ for forward as Gunners ‘would be crazy’ to sell

👉 Spurs fans would rather Arsenal didn’t win the league and that has blown some tiny minds

And now reports in Italy claim that Arsenal have ‘took the initiative by presenting a formal proposal of around €50m’ with Juventus also interested in Zubimendi.

The report adds that the offer ‘reflects a serious commitment from the Gunners to secure the young talent’ despite his release clause being set at €60m.

It is claimed that the offer from Arsenal ‘could trigger a bidding war between clubs interested in the midfielder’ but that ‘these figures are too high’ for Italian side Juventus.

Emile Smith Rowe on the move?

Arsenal could sell some of their players in the summer too with academy product Emile Smith Rowe, who has only started three Premier League matches all season, linked with a transfer away.

And now transfer insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Arsenal “are going to sell” Smith Rowe if a “good offer” comes in.

Jones said: “I think saying he is available for transfer is slightly strong as from what I have heard so far it’s not quite as defined as that but on the flip side of that, if a good offer comes in for Smith-Rowe then realistically they are going to sell him in the summer.

“Now, losing players like him and Nketiah and others that are homegrown is a problem moving forward because that status in the squad needs to be replaced and so profiling on transfers has to be very specific and the list becomes a lot smaller.

“So again, I’m not convinced Smith-Rowe goes because he adds something they need to this squad, but equally he will be at a personal stage where he surely wants more game time and there are many clubs in England that would be able to offer him that.”