‘Insistent’ Arsenal make ‘formal offer’ for left-back as Wright identifies three signings Arteta ‘needs’

Ian Wright knows what Arsenal should prioritise in the summer transfer window

Ian Wright has revealed which three positions he believes Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should be looking to strengthen this summer.

The Gunners fell short of Manchester City in the Premier League title race, finishing two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

Regardless of their failure to win the title, it has been a successful season for Arsenal and Arteta, who will look to topple City with the addition of two or three players in the summer transfer window.

Plenty of names have been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks, with Arteta reportedly prioritising a new midfielder and centre-forward.

In terms of strikers, Arsenal are believed to be looking at Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

And when it comes to central midfielders, it has been claimed that the Londoners are fans of Everton’s Amadou Onana and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal legend names three positions Arteta must strengthen

Clearly happy with the foundations of the squad, Arsenal legend Wright has said Arteta’s priority should be finding cover/competition for stars William Saliba and Bukayo Saka.

Wrighty does note that “another midfielder” should also be targeted.

“Everyone’s talked about [Arsenal’s need to sign] a centre forward, but as difficult as it’s been, we can deal with the hit of not having that out-and-out centre forward,” he said.

“I think we need cover for Bukayo Saka, we need cover for William Saliba, and another midfielder probably.

“You look at what Manchester City are capable of doing in respect of bringing players in. You have to have somebody to come in who can challenge William Saliba for his position, because we need to strengthen the whole squad – look at our bench.”

After missing out on the Premier League title, the former England striker believes Arsenal would benefit from more title contenderrs, which could see Man City drop points more often.

“We’re going to have to go again,” Wright added. “Obviously, we improved on last season and I’m very proud of what they’ve done because it’s tough and City have shown the levels.

“You can’t expect Arsenal to not drop points, what you ideally want it is for more people to be involved and give City more of a fight.”

Arsenal make ‘formal offer’ worth £17m for Turkey star

Another name being linked with a move to north London is Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu, who can operate as a full-back, winger, or in the centre of midfield.

Predominantly a left-back but also capable of playing on the right, the Turkey international has played 50 times for his club across all competitions this season.

Amazingly, Fenerbahce are set to miss out on the Turkish Super Lig title despite being on course for a 99-point season, with Galatasaray on course for 102 points. Liverpool, eat your heart out.

A move to Arsenal would be brilliant for Kadioglu and reports from Turkey (via Sport Witness), claims that the Gunners are ‘pushing’ to make it happen.

It has been stated that the Premier League giants are in talks with the player’s representatives and that a club official will be in Turkey soon to hold talks with Fenerbahce.

Recent reports say a ‘formal offer’ has been made, with Arsenal joining Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in doing so.

‘Insistent’ about signing the 24-year-old, the offer is apparently worth ‘around €20million’ (£17million).

The Super Lig giants are very unlikely to accept such a bid and the Gunners are expected to come back with a fresh offer worth €25m (£21.3m).

A boost to Arsenal is that the report claims Kadioglu is ‘expected to leave’ Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

