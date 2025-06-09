Arsenal ‘will make a formal offer’ today for ex-Man City star who ‘offered himself’ to Spurs

Arsenal are set to make their interest in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane concrete with a ‘formal offer’ on Monday, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a winger and a new centre-forward as their next transfer priorities after reportedly sealing a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, although that deal is not quite over the line.

Arsenal are looking to provide competition to Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo among the players linked with a move.

But one player who could save Arsenal a lot of money in the summer transfer window is Bayern Munich winger Sane with the Germany international out of contract at the end of the season.

Arsenal have been linked previously but the possibility of him signing a new contract at Bayern Munich put Sane to the back of their minds.

And back in mid-May, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that ‘Arsenal are back in the race’ to sign Sane this summer on a free transfer.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘FC Bayern are sticking to their offer for Leroy #Sané: around €10 million fixed plus €5.5 million in bonuses, as revealed — ideally with no signing fee and a contract running until 2028.

‘Max Eberl wants clarity by or just after the weekend: “Leroy and his agency know what we want and they know the conditions. We hope he decides for us.” Arsenal are back in the race. Other teams from England are also waiting for his decision. … with Bayern also counting on the fact that Sané has publicly stated that he wants to stay.’

There have also been reports that Sane ‘offered himself’ to Tottenham as his ‘desire is to return to the Premier League’ as he continues to struggle to agree new terms with Bayern Munich.

And now Turkish journalist Sami Yen Haber wrote on X on Sunday that the Gunners are set to make a ‘formal offer’ for Sane – who has also been linked with Galatasaray – on Monday.

Haber wrote: ‘Arsenal will make a formal offer for Leroy Sane tomorrow.’

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre reckons the Gunners should “be wary” of bringing in another winger this summer unless they sell someone.

Silvestre told Esports Insider last week: “I’d however be wary of bringing in too many wingers like Nico Williams through the door. You need to give Ethan Nwaneri some gametime; they have Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli already.

“I don’t see why they’d want to bring another winger unless one of those players want to leave or if the club are planning to break the bank on a world-class wide player. It would surprise me if the club spent heavily on a striker and a winger in the same window.”

