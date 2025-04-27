Arsenal make ‘massive offer’ for Isak alternative as striker ‘welcomes’ potential Gunners transfer

Arsenal have made a ‘massive offer’ for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have had another frustrating season in the Premier League with Mikel Arteta’s men set to finish as runners-up for the third season in a row.

After battling with Man City in the previous two seasons for the title, Arsenal were leapfrogged by Liverpool this term as the Citizens dropped down the table.

And now Arne Slot’s outfit will win the Premier League title on Sunday when they face Tottenham if they can avoid defeat against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

But Arsenal have managed to take some comfort from their brilliant run in the Champions League which saw them overcome defending champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate earlier this month.

Arsenal, who face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals, now really have a chance of Champions League glory but they also have one eye on next season.

Gunners boss Arteta has already promised a “big summer” in an interview earlier this month and he has also highlighted the need to improve depth.

Arteta said recently: “Squad quality and availability — without those, we cannot compete in four competitions.

“At this level, especially in this country, it is impossible. The higher the quality, the higher the availability, the more chances you have.

“After you have to do it. But the probability goes high. I hope that Andrea has many more ideas, plans, surprises, positive ones.

“And his experience, his creativity, his intuition as well to help us make the right calls.”

One area they are desperate to improve is up front with injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus highlighting their lack of depth there, while Arsenal have been urged for a long time by fans and pundits to sign a top-class centre-forward to take them to the next level.

It has previously been reported that their ideal target is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak – who is also of interest to Liverpool – but there are rumours the Sweden international could prove too expensive this summer as the Magpies look to hold onto him.

And now it looks like they have turned their attention to Sporting CP’s Gyokeres with Isak’s international team-mate asked ten days ago whether he likes London, to which he responded: “I like Lisbon.”

When asked about a potential gentleman’s agreement between Arsenal and Sporting, Gyokeres added: “I can’t say anything about that.”

Gyokeres continued: “No one can predict what will happen, we enjoy the moment.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Arsenal have made a ‘massive offer to secure’ the signing of Gyokeres with the Gunners ‘willing to invest close to €80 million to secure his services’.

The report adds: