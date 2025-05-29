Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta are working hard to get Arsenal's transfer business done early.

Arsenal have made a move to sign former Manchester City star Leroy Sane on a free transfer ahead of Tottenham this summer.

Andrea Berta is busy making moves to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad amid reports the sporting director has £300m to spend on new players.

Midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to move to the Emirates after Arsenal triggered his £51m release clause to secure his signing from Real Sociedad, and while a new No.9 is thought to be a priority, the Gunners are also keen on signing a winger.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Real Madrid star Rodrygo have both been linked, but whether as well as or instead of, Arsenal are also interested in signing Sane from Bayern Munich ahead of Tottenham.

A report on Wednesday claimed Sane has ‘offered himself’ to Spurs after they secured Champions League football by winning the Europa League last week.

It is understood that ‘his desire is to return to the Premier League’ this summer on a free transfer and his agent Pini Zahavi has ‘initiated contact with the London club to explore his arrival’.

The report continues that ‘there’s no significant progress toward extending’ his contract at Bayern Munich after their ‘modest’ renewal wasn’t ‘well received by the player or his entourage’.

Tottenham ‘would welcome the option of strengthening their squad with a player of Sané’s quality and experience, especially if he arrives on a free transfer’.

Although there ‘are no formal negotiations yet, the offer is on the table and could gain momentum if the player and Bayern Munich continue to struggle’.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Sane and after Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insisted earlier this month that the Gunners are ‘back in the race’ to sign the Germany international, The Telegraph confirmed on Thursday that Andrea Berta has ‘made inquiries’ to sign the 29-year-old.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal transfer boost as release clause activated and true colours shown – truly the summer is here

👉 Arsenal could complete first signing today as ‘medical awaits’ after Arteta overcomes Alonso hijack ‘fears’

👉 16 Conclusions on the F365 tables: Liverpool difference, Arsenal flaw, peak Spursiness

Arsenal ‘are one of the clubs who have asked about the conditions of a deal’ for Sane, who worked with Arteta at Manchester City.

Meanwhile, amid reports claiming Arsenal chiefs have flown out to Lisbon in a bid to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the £58m signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting, The Telegraph shed some light as to why the Sweden international has emerged as the top target ahead of Benjamin Sesko.

Reports earlier this month claimed Berta and Arteta were picking between Gyokeres and Sesko, who’s scored 21 goals this term, and now appear to have decided that Gyokeres is their man, quite possibly as a result of RB Leipzig slapping a £92.5m price tag on Sesko to ward off potential suitors this summer.

It’s claimed the German club have been emboldened to command full-market value if a club were to come in for him after the 21-year-old signing a new contract last year committing him to Leipzig until 2029.

long-term contract, signed a year ago, committing him to the German club until 2029, which means he can command full-market value if a club were to move for him this summer.