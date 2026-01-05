Arsenal ‘offer’ £44m for ‘priority’ Real Madrid star with Mikel Arteta ‘key to the deal’

Arsenal have made an offer to sign Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz as he continues to star at the Africa Cup of Nations, according to reports.

The Gunners came from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday as they continued their good form.

Arsenal are now six points ahead of Manchester City and Aston Villa after the former were held to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday evening.

There have been rumours that Arsenal could enter the January transfer market for reinforcements to push them over the line, especially after suffering a number of injuries in recent weeks.

When asked if Arsenal would consider permanent transfers or loans in January, Arteta recently said: “We are open to every option. Obviously, if we can find a solution that is short, medium or long. It’s always much better because it gives you stability and you don’t have to constantly start a process with a new player.

“But let’s see what happens, let’s see what the news is in the next few weeks, and we’ll try to make the right decision.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Arsenal have made an ‘offer’ worth €50m (£44m) to take Real Madrid forward Diaz to the Emirates Stadium in January.

The Gunners see Diaz’s ‘situation as a genuine market opportunity’ with the Morocco international out of favour under Xabi Alonso this season.

Diaz has made just four starts in all competitions for Real Madrid this season but he has starred at the Africa Cup of Nations for Morocco.

The former Manchester City man scored the only goal of the game as Morocco beat Tanzania 1-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Diaz has scored one goal in all four of his country’s matches at the tournament and now Arsenal have put money ‘on the table to complete’ his signing over the winter.

Real Madrid are considering the bid from Arsenal as they acknowledge that €50m ‘is a very high figure for a player who isn’t a guaranteed starter’.

The report adds: ‘Mikel Arteta has been key to the deal. The Arsenal manager considers the signing of Brahim Díaz a priority, seeing him as an ideal player to bring creativity, mobility, and attacking flair to the final third of the pitch.

‘The London club understands that offering him continuity and a leading role is the main argument against Real Madrid, where competition in attack makes sustained consistency difficult.’

Arsenal ‘want to finalize the deal as soon as possible’ and the ‘operation is being studied calmly, without haste’.