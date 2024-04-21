Arsenal make ‘offer’ for lethal striker as Arteta eyes move for Man City star who has ‘decided’ to leave

Premier League side Arsenal have made an offer to buy Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners went back to the top of the Premier League on Saturday by beating Wolves 2-0 at Molineux with Manchester City on FA Cup semi-final duty against Chelsea.

Have Arsenal finally found their prolific striker?

Arsenal had a nightmare week before their victory at Wolves with Mikel Arteta’s men losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League, while they were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Gunners have managed to share the goals out amongst their squad well this season but there has been criticism of their striker department with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah contributing nine Premier League goals between them.

Some former players and pundits doubt they will win the Premier League title until they buy a proven goalscorer up front, with Kai Havertz sometimes playing up top for Arsenal this season.

Reports have linked the Gunners with loads of strikers in recent months and Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, Joshua Zirkzee and Viktor Gyokeres are among the names mooted.

And there are now rumours that Arsenal are interested in Mexico international Gimenez, who has scored 24 goals in all competitions for Feyenoord this season, in order to end their search for a prolific striker.

Mexican publication Record insists that Arsenal, along with Juventus and Atletico Madrid, have made ‘offers’ to land Gimenez ahead of the summer transfer window.

Record journalist Alejandro Gomez said on the Record+ programme: “He feels that his cycle at Feyenoord is over and he is ready to start activating contact with three very important institutions. The relationship with each of them is different, although there is not one more ahead than the other, there are different levels of interest.

“They are not speculations and the Mexican will have to make a decision between Arsenal, Juventus and Atlético de Madrid.”

But now TV Azteca insists that their information is that Eredivisie side Feyenoord have ‘still has not received any formal offer for the Mexican forward’.

The Rotterdam-based side are ‘still not in contact with the teams from the English Premier League, Spanish League and Italian Serie A that are mentioned’.

Bernardo Silva to swap Man City for Arsenal?

And the Daily Star insist that Arsenal are also one of the clubs interested in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva if he leaves in the summer transfer window.

Although Real Madrid have ‘jumped to the front of the queue’ for Silva, Arsenal are one of the other clubs ‘all monitoring the situation closely’.

That comes after Spanish newspaper AS claimed that the Portugal international has ‘practically decided’ to leave Man City at the end of the season with his agent Jorge Mendes holding the ‘key’ to his next move.