Arsenal make ‘offer’ to hijack Liverpool transfer with ‘everything agreed’ for transfer

Arsenal have made an offer to sign Liverpool target Gilberto Mora ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners signed quality over quantity in the summer transfer window with Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa and Christos Tzolis among the players who arrived at the Emirates Stadium.

Aside from their 3-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League before the international break, Arsenal had made a good start to the season, winning their first four league fixtures.

But Arsenal are already future planning by targeting their next superstars as reports claim they are in the process of stealing a prospect away from Liverpool’s clutches.

Liverpool were recently reported to be making a bid for Club Tijuana star Mora, who already has 13 caps for Mexico, but Arsenal are now attempting to hijack the deal.

Mexican outlet El Porvenir have revealed that Arsenal have ‘launched an offer’ to sign the 17-year-old, who turns 18 next week, and ‘have approached the management of Xolos de Tijuana to open talks’.

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El Universal (via Sport Witness) has revealed that despite Liverpool previously being favourites to land Mora, things have now ‘changed with Arsenal’s arrival at the negotiating table’.

Despite not specifying whether Mora’s destination will be Arsenal or Liverpool, Mexican newspaper Esto insists the Club Tijuana youngster ‘has everything agreed for a move to Europe’.

Mexico manager Rafael Marquez recently said of Mora: “I think Gilberto has a lot of talent. I think he can have a great future. He can fit into any team and has the mentality to succeed.

“Wherever he goes, he’ll have plenty of opportunities and a great career.”

Could Merino leave Arsenal and return to Spain?

Mikel Merino’s father has talked up interest of a move to Real Madrid in the future for the Spain international and Arsenal midfielder.

When asked why Real Madrid didn’t sign Merino before Arsenal, Miguel Merino told Goles con Parrado: “Well, look, it’s not just about Real Madrid. I think he’s a player who’s at Arsenal and has won the Premier League, has reached the Champions League final, he got to the semi-finals last year. He’s part of a world class squad, so he’s a world class player.”

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When put to Miguel that Real Madrid have been lacking quality in midfield since Toni Kroos and Luka Modric left, he answered: “Yes, well, but they opted for a different type of player for that position. So, it’s a perfectly respectable decision, isn’t it? The technical staff or the managers at Real Madrid sometimes go for one profile or another.”

On whether he could return to Spain with Merino’s contract expiring in 2028, the Arsenal midfielder’s father added: “Well, right now, he’s at a club that’s competing for everything. That’s what he wanted when he left Real Sociedad.

“Mikel left with a heavy heart. He wanted to take a step up in his ambitions as a footballer, to be a regular in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League, which he’s already achieved. He left Real Sociedad because he wanted to advance his career as a footballer, and now he’s at a top club.”

“If he comes to La Liga, well, I suppose he’ll want to continue in that rhythm of competing in the Champions League and keeping that motivation, but obviously he’s in a comfortable situation there at Arsenal, isn’t he? Because he’s experiencing exactly what he wanted when he left Real Sociedad.”

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