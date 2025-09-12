Arsenal have reportedly offered star defender William Saliba a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2027.

Saliba has been one of the best centre-backs in the world since making his Arsenal first-team debut in August 2022.

His first Gunners appearance was a long time coming after joining the club from Saint Etienne in 2019, for a fee in the region of £27million.

He spent 2019/20 on loan at St Etienne, returned to north London for six months, and joined OGC Nice on loan until the end of 2020/21.

Arsenal fans were desperate for Mikel Arteta to play Saliba and many believe they would’ve qualified for the Champions League had he stayed for 2021/22, but the Frenchman spent another year in Ligue 1, starring for Marseille.

Saliba was named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Season and ahead of 2022/23, Arteta decided he was ready for the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has formed the best centre-back partnership in the Premier League with Gabriel Magalhaes and is one of the highest-rated players in his position in the world.

After an excellent 22/23 campaign, there was intense speculation surrounding Saliba’s future, but Arsenal tied him down to a four-year contract.

Two seasons have passed and Saliba is now in the final two years of his Gunners contract, which is raising more concerns among the club’s supporters.

Real Madrid are lurking and have been strongly linked with Saliba over the last year, though they have also been linked with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, whose contract, thankfully for Arsenal fans, expires at the end of this season and not next.

Extending Saliba’s contract is absolutely crucial for Arsenal and new sporting director Andrea Berta knows that, with an offer to extend reportedly on the table.

According to French website Foot Mercato, Arsenal have ‘made their offer’ with ‘significant competition’ for his signature ‘as several major clubs are still in the running’.

Unsurprisingly, the Gunners hierarchy and management ‘highly value’ the defender and they are desperate to avoid him entering the final 12 months of his contract ‘at all costs’.

It’s claimed that the Premier League club have ‘offered a five-year extension’.

There’s no agreement yet as talks continue, with Arsenal ‘hoping for a positive response’.

Real Madrid get a mention, though it’s stated that Saliba ‘remains focused on Arsenal and France’.

The report states:

According to our information, Arsenal recently offered him a 5-year extension. The idea is to continue moving forward hand in hand together and for the long term. For the moment, discussions are ongoing between the different parties and we cannot yet speak of an agreement. The Gunners hope to obtain a positive response, they who are well aware that several big guns are following with interest the French defender. As explained on our site at the beginning of the year , Real Madrid is monitoring his situation. For the moment, William Saliba remains focused on Arsenal and the Blues, with whom he has high ambitions.

