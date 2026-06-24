Arsenal make offer to hijack Tottenham deal for Man City star in shock loan move

Arsenal have made an attempt to beat Tottenham to the signing of Savinho by offering to take the Manchester City winger on loan, according to reports.

The Gunners are hoping to bring in a number of new faces in the summer transfer window as the Arsenal hierarchy look to back Mikel Arteta following a successful season.

Arsenal won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years and boosted their finances significantly by reaching the Champions League final, where they lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners have made it a priority to strengthen in attacking areas with wide positions a particular area they are looking to improve on.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola and Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz have been heavily linked, while they are closing in on a deal for Leicester City youngster Jeremy Monga.

After losing the Champions League final to PSG, Arteta admitted that Arsenal are going to have to be “very ambitious” in the summer transfer market to push themselves to the next level.

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Arteta said: “We start to make some very important decisions if we want to reach another level. And we’re going to have to show that ambition because we are more than capable of doing it, but it’s going to demand to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart.”

Shortly after, Fabrizio Romano revealed that fans could expect a “busy” summer for Aesenal as they target three or four players.

Romano revealed: “Arsenal are still very satisfied with what they did [in January], but in the summer they’re going to be busy.

“I think there could be three, four signings for Arsenal, also based on exits, but there will be movement up front. I already told you, winger is an absolute priority for Arsenal. A striker is a possibility, in midfield and at right-back.

“Arsenal have been searching for players since January already, that in January they didn’t find the right opportunity, and so they didn’t want to waste their money.”

And now long-term Tottenham target Savinho has emerged on the Gunners’ radar with RTI Esporte claiming that Arsenal ‘expressed interest in a loan’ move for the Man City winger.

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However, talks with Man City ‘did not progress’ after Arsenal had their loan bid rejected and the Citizens ‘made it clear that they would only accept a permanent transfer for the player’.

Giving further details on Savinho’s future: ‘At this moment, Manchester City’s position is one of caution. The English club considers Savinho an important asset for the future, but admits the possibility of negotiation if an offer is deemed appropriate.

‘To release the striker permanently, Manchester City has set a price close to 50 million euros (R$ 294.1 million at the current exchange rate). The amount reflects the player’s projected growth and the investment made in his signing from Brazilian football.’

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