Arsenal make preparations for record-breaking £128m Julian Alvarez transfer

Arsenal are going above and beyond in their efforts to unlock the record-breaking signing of Julian Alvarez before tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.

The future of Alvarez, 26, has been one of the sagas of the summer. He’s desperate to leave Atletico Madrid, but only wants to join Barcelona.

Predictably, Atleti have zero intention of selling arguably their best player to a fierce domestic rival. That stance has been communicated numerous times in private and in public.

Barcelona have finally got the message and moved on, with a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal close to being announced.

The Brazilian was spotted in Barcelona on Monday afternoon ahead of his €14m (add-ons included) switch to the Camp Nou.

Arsenal are the other club who’ve tried almost everything in their power to sign Alvarez, and the fact they’re letting Jesus go could be a clue they expect to make a rather large signing in the striker spot.

The Gunners are prepared to go as high as £128m for Alvarez, which would make the striker the most expensive signing in British football history, surpassing Alexander Isak (£125m).

Atleti are willing to sell to Arsenal and there’d be no issues on the fee involved, though most sources agree that as of now, Alvarez has shown no indication he wants to join Arsenal.

Indeed, the ultra-reliable David Ornstein even claimed Alvarez has personally told Mikel Arteta he doesn’t want to sign for the Premier League champions.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are nothing if not persistent and according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, they’re pulling out all the stops to change the player’s mind.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal decide to hijack Iliman Ndiaye to Tottenham transfer after Romano update

Arsenal go above and beyond for Julian Alvarez’s family

Their insider, Graeme Bailey wrote: ‘The Gunners remain open to bringing the 26-year-old to the Emirates and are working behind the scenes to ensure they can make the move as attractive and straightforward as possible.

‘Sources understand that Alvarez would, in theory, be willing to move to London, but is keen to ensure he can relocate with members of his extended family, who have been living with him out in the leafy suburbs of the Spanish capital.

‘That creates additional logistical considerations, including visas and accommodation, but Arsenal are fully aware of those demands and have made it clear they would facilitate the move to the extent they believe necessary to convince Alvarez to join.’

A ‘Barcelona clause’ is also something Arsenal are willing to consider, which would allow Alvarez to join the club of his dreams after a spell at the Emirates.

Of course, Arsenal would insist on the clause being fair to their own interests with regards to how much Alvarez could move for and when.

For the time being, Alvarez has not signalled he’s willing to sign for Arsenal, though that’s not stopping the Gunners from trying everything they can to change his mind before Tuesday night’s deadline.

READ NEXT: Aston Villa v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds