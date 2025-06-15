Arsenal and Bayern Munich target Nico Williams is reportedly the subject of ‘real moves’ from both sides, as both have knocked on his door and are willing to offer ‘high contracts’.

The Gunners have been linked with Williams for some time. However, whether or not the Athletic Club winger will become available has been unclear.

He reportedly has a release clause of €63million (£52.7m approx), so triggering that might not be a problem, but it has recently been suggested that his club could offer him a new deal.

In any case, a report from Sport suggests ‘real moves have started’ as both Arsenal and Bayern Munich have knocked on the door for Williams.

It’s believed both would be willing to pay his release clause and offer ‘high contracts’ to land him.

It seems the options the winger has now might be between the two big clubs and his current club, Athletic, and maybe not Barcelona.

Indeed, it has been indicated that the LaLiga giants are unlikely to be able to land Williams this summer, after the same was true a year ago.

It seems Barca are already aware of the battle in front of them, as though they recently held a meeting with Williams, it’s clear he has ‘several very powerful offers on the table’.

That would suggest an awareness that Arsenal and Bayern might be at the front of the queue for the winger at the moment.

It is not clear what salaries the two European giants would be willing to put on the table, but Barcelona’s financial issues have been well documented in recent years, so they might well be able to offer better than what the LaLiga giants can.

But Barca do have one ace up their sleeve in that Williams apparently wants to remain in Spain. But if that is the case, and the money on offer at Barca is similar to what it is at his current club, it might well be that he simply stays where he is.

