Arsenal are hopeful that they can get a deal for Man Utd flop Antony wrapped up ‘as soon as possible’, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to improve their attack in the next transfer window as Mikel Arteta promised a “big summer” in the market.

Ahead of their 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham, Arsenal boss Arteta told a pre-match press conference on Monday: “It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it.

“The way we planned the five first summers, they were going to be very big and they were going to have different objectives because the turnaround of players and the objective of those windows was going to be different.

“But now when you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad but as well we want to increase the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.”

A new centre-forward and midfielder are a couple of Arsenal’s top targets but a new winger is also a priority with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams attracting a lot of interest from the Gunners.

But now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd flop Antony has emerged as a target for Arsenal and the Gunners ‘have identified the Brazilian as one of their priorities to strengthen their attack next summer’.

Antony has felt more at home since swapping Man Utd for Real Betis on loan in the January transfer window with the Red Devils setting an asking price of £40m if any club wants to buy the Brazil international in the summer.

Arsenal ‘appear poised to lead the bidding’ with Real Betis’ ‘hopes of retaining him permanently now complicated by competition from clubs with greater financial power’.

The report adds: